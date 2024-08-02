When you have the national corporate media, which is nothing more than the English version of the Russian government’s state-owned propaganda sheet named TASS (Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union), two things are certain: 1) Every single thing they write and parrot about a person or groups, be they friend or foe, is a pernicious lie; and 2) Everything printed in same is either an exaggeration of truth or an outright lie.

These corporate Commie sheets are wholly bereft of truth and integrity. Their idea of integrity is having bimbo-haters with jutting foreheads and homosexuals and lesbians pretend to be journalists and/or reporters. And if they convert the print sheets to video, we have the cable and network version of the same enterprise.

Which brings me to the most recent media creation, Kamala “The Cackler” Harris. The corporate media have determined to assign worthiness upon her.

We’re talking about a woman who speaks of wants and desires similar to those of Barry “bathhouse” Obama. Obama openly and without solicitation shared the pain of his daily lust to sodomize men and be sodomized by men and his unsatisfied emptiness of said desires not being satiated, in letters to a female familiar.

Sharing similar high ideals, Harris has voiced her desire to be an honorary sex-worker, which is a curious ambition considering she has slept her way to advancement.

Now, with all of the readily available baggage of her historic trysts, her well-documented political failures and her unshakable adherence to Marxism, the corporate media tells us she is reinventing herself.

The problem with this maneuver is that anytime a person, and specifically a politician, is said to be rebranding themselves or any wording to that effect, they are lying and trying to conceal what they have always been by pretending to suddenly be something the greater numbers of citizenry will stomach. The person is a threat to our way of life and in her case a threat to our Judeo-Christian way of life.

This is the same corporate media that lied and hid Biden’s cognitive disintegration. This is the same corporate media who assured us of Russian collusion. This is the same corporate media that has an uninterrupted record of deceiving the public and fomenting societal discord whenever possible.

Now we are supposed to believe their fabrications about Harris? They want us to believe that the Republicans want to prevent her from reinventing herself. What they are saying in reality is that Republicans are telling the truth about her, the truth, I might add, that was spoken out of her mouth with no weapons held to her head. The media are trying to claim that telling the truth about Harris in her owns words as somehow improper.

The corporate media want us to believe that her desire to make our neighborhoods unsafe isn’t what she meant when she advocated defunding the police – though they are at a loss to explain how defunding police departments makes safe neighborhoods, especially those neighborhoods in Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Oakland, Trenton, Camden and dozens of others.

The corporate media believe We the People should simply accept whatever they say as though it were the gospel. Well, that’s not going to happen in my house.

I wouldn’t support Harris if she were the only candidate in a one-party race.

I want a person for president who loves America and who is willing to die to for our country. A person who believes in the things that made America great. I do not consider mass extermination of children, the embracement of child mutilation, the destroying of family, our military, schools and our communities something that endears me to a political candidate who is responsible for filling prisons with people, many of whom were imprisoned on charges that didn’t warrant prison.

I want a president who can stand and face foreign tyrants and have them concede hostile political positions without the American taxpayers sending pallets of cash in the middle of the night in failed extortion and money-laundering schemes.

That person is not Harris.

