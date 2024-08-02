A second member of the extremist “Squad” in Congress, those leftists who often have advocated for largely communist ideology, is being booted from office by voters in her own Democratic Party.

Fox News reports voters in Missouri’s Democrat-majority 1st Congressional District “served a sharp rebuke of the left’s progressive wing” and voted Bush out.

The winner of the Democrat primary for that congressional race was Wesley Bell, a St. Louis County prosecutor who is “more moderate” and had the backing of pro-Israel groups offended by Bush’s constant attacks on the nation.

The first “Squad” member booted was Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., who fell in his own party’s primary to a moderate pro-Israel candidate.

Both Bush and Bowman were radically opposed to the longstanding U.S. ties to Israel, a position they increasingly used after the attack by the Hamas terrorists on Israel last Oct. 7, when the invaders slaughtered some 1,200 civilians.

Bush proclaimed that butchery was, “Israel’s collective punishment against Palestinians for Hamas’ actions is a war crime.”

She emphasized her extremist positions even on the eve of the election, holding an online rally with Bowman and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., another anti-Israel “Squad” member.

She also had been under investigation by the Department of Justice and others for having her husband as a paid member of her bodyguard detail.

WND reported other ethics clouds hovering over Bush.

Besides paying her husband some $62,000, she’s also gotten the attention of watchdog organizations who have raised questions about gifts she’s taken, including, “dresses, jewelry, and shoes.”

Bowman’s scandalous behavior including his decision to pull a Capitol fire alarm, disrupting the operations of Congress.

A House Ethics Committee investigation found his explanation for his actions “misleading.”

He pulled the alarm in a stunt, caught on video, just as the House was preparing to pass a stopgap spending measure to avoid a government shutdown.

He claimed he thought the fire alarm was a button to open the door so he could join the vote, but the Office of Congressional Ethics found he was not on his way to vote at the time, but was heading to a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus.

He was censured by the House, and then voted out by his district.

