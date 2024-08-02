(THE BLAZE) – Another Olympic boxer surrounded by gender controversy just had a dominating victory. Lin Yu‑ting of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) beat Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova in a unanimous decision Friday in the 57 kg round of 16.

Lin dominated Turdibekova and displayed a clear and obvious athletic advantage, often pushing around Turdibekova with ease. The Uzbekistan fighter was dejected by the loss, while Lin’s corner and fans in the French audience were raucous.

The International Boxing Association disqualified Lin at the March 2023 world championships over failure to meet gender eligibility requirements. Lin, Taiwan’s double world champion, reportedly was denied a bronze medal at the event. Algeria’s Imane Khelif also was disqualified at the event for the same reason.