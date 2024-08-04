Russian snipers shot and killed four Islamic State operatives after the terrorists took hostages from a prison in southern Russia and killed several prison staff, Reuters reported on Friday.

The terrorists who were being held as inmates at the prison had identified themselves as members of the Islamic State in videos online, appearing to claim that their motivation was to act “without mercy” against Russia for alleged mistreatment of Muslim prisoners, according to Reuters. The terrorists kidnapped 12 people and killed three employees with knives.

Forces were mobilized after Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the time present at his weekly National Security Council meeting, requested to hear details about the incident from officials in his orbit, according to Reuters.

“Snipers of the special forces of the Russian National Guard in the Volgograd region, with four precise shots, neutralized four prisoners who had taken prison employees hostage. The hostages have been released,” the Russian national guard told state media, according to Reuters. All four terrorists were “liquidated,” Russia’s federal prisons service said.

Videos filmed by the terrorists during the attack depict victims covered in blood, with one individual’s throat slashed, Reuters reported. Another video shows one Islamic State member moving through the prison yard while one hostage could be seen with blood on his face. Russian state media later claimed that the terrorists were nationals from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

There have been several attacks conducted by the Islamic State against Russia this year. Islamic State inmates staged an uprising and took hostages at a Russian prison in June, prompting special forces to intervene and kill several of the militants responsible. The same month, 20 people were killed in shooting attacks as a terrorist organization targeted Jewish synagogues and the homes of Orthodox Christian individuals in southern Russia.

Islamic State-Khorasan took credit for a shooting attack at a concert hall in Moscow in March when terrorists shot and killed more than 140 people and set fire to the building. Four terrorists were arrested in relation to the attack and sentenced to life in prison.

