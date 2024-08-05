I have a challenge for the head of the Olympics, Thomas Bach. He claims that there is no scientific way to declare maleness or femaleness in athletes, no way to determine whether an athlete is a man or a woman.

Why doesn’t he call Joe Biden? If you’ll recall, Biden said in 2020 that his choice for vice president would be a black woman. Well, I guess Kamala met his criteria – so come on Olympic guy, check out the standard with Joe Biden and use it in 2028.

If Biden doesn’t cooperate, ask Kamala about it. Apparently, she believes she’s a black woman, so ask her what distinguishing characteristics does she have that makes her so. After all, this could save some woman boxer’s life or at least a bloody nose in 2028, because Thomas Bach isn’t capable of doing so.

Unless there’s an unexpected defense of democracy at the upcoming Democrat Convention, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are going to be the party’s candidates in November. Tim Walz is pretty much an enigma to American voters as opposed to Kamala who we pretty much know is a disaster. If you say Tim Waltz fast enough, his name sort of sounds like a snack you might buy at a mom and pop store that was eliminated from existence during the COVID lockdowns.

You would go into the store and say, “I’d like a bag of ‘timwalz'” real fast, and you’d be getting a crunchy treat. But as a person and politician, he doesn’t look crunchy. Tim looks like a cuddly bit of poison. He’s kind of a quirky, personable guy who has ideas that will bite the average American and leave him in a cloud of pain and hurt.

I think I know why Kamala chose him to be her running mate. According to my vast research team’s work, at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair, Tim entered a contest to carve a school bus made from butter. And we all know what Kamala thinks of school buses, especially yellow ones. They are like heaven to the former prosecutor who was hard as nails against criminals but still melts at the sight of a yellow school bus. This butter carving was kismet that led to this political marriage of Tim and Kamala.

The job of vice president of the United States is often not a cherished position to have. You really don’t have that much to do as proved by our joyous Kamala. So Cuddly Tim could make use of his butter-carving skills to make his mark in history of VPs. Here are a few suggestions for the Cuddly One. With the approval of the joyful Kamala, he can carve from butter as part of the Harris-Walz legacy if they inherit the White House.

No. 1: Make a carving of Tim Walz carrying arms in war. He didn’t actually do that, but it would make a heck of a statue. Maybe he could be in his Command Sergeant Major uniform. Oh, that’s right, he never got that either.

No. 2: How about a carving of President Harris joyfully breaking a plastic straw. This is what she will do as president, BAN PLASTIC STRAWS, just like she will protect America by securing the border.

No. 3: Speaking of the border, Tim could carve a statue of an illegal alien (oops, I mean newcomer) being handed a free iPhone.

No. 4: It’s not a school bus but VP Tim could carve a butter-yellow American combat tank that was left behind in Afghanistan. Kamala could add that to her desk collection of yellow school buses.

Finally No. 5: How about a butter carving of the U.S. Constitution to remind Kamala that there is one; and keep it refrigerated so it doesn’t melt away.

