(FOX BUSINESS) – Former president of PayPal David Marcus announced he has switched political parties and endorsed Donald Trump via X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

The tech entrepreneur, who recently headed up Messenger at Meta, announced he was “crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party” as well as the campaign of former President Trump. In his lengthy post, Marcus cites an “eye-opening process of disenchantment, zero-basing lifelong beliefs, and rebuilding” in order to reach his ultimate conclusion.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump. Many – including a former version of myself – get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I finally broke free from it,” wrote Marcus.