(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Former President Donald Trump‘s wide-ranging and, at points, rambling press conference Thursday snatched back media attention from Vice President Kamala Harris‘s campaign, which has dominated the national attention with the announcement of Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate.

Trump denounced Harris’s lack of questioning from the press and trashed her first presidential run in 2020 while challenging his Democratic rival to three presidential debates this campaign cycle.

Trump also embraced Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who endorsed him for president. “He’s very worried about the country,” Trump said about Musk. “And I don’t know if it’s good for him politically to have supported me, although I think we have a vast majority of this country does support me, but Elon, more than almost anybody I know.”