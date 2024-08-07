7 things Kamala Harris has never done that will hamstring her as president

By Beth Brelje, The Federalist

Kamala Harris (Video screenshot)
(THE FEDERALIST) – Who would you rather have a beer with: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Trick question. Trump doesn’t drink and Harris’ handlers aren’t going to let her off the leash for a drink with you, loser.

But if you did somehow end up at a table with Harris and a bottle of wine, don’t play “Never Have I Ever.” She would kill at that game. Here are seven things Kamala Harris has never done:

1. Had a Meaningful Unscripted Interview as the Democrat Presidential Candidate
Kamala Harris likes her interviews the way Democrats used to like their abortions: “safe” and rare. She is playing hard-to-get with the American people. Voters are almost desperate to hear from her. But don’t be thirsty for her just because she has finally agreed to an interview.

