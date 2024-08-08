The Harris and Walz speeches at the DNC demand that these comments be made:

1. Trump will not cut or change Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Read the Trump website. Comments to the contrary are lies.

2. Trump will not get federal legislation passed to ban abortions. Read his website. Comments to the contrary are lies. The Supreme Court clearly stated that abortion legislation is under the domain of the states and not the federal government.

3. Harris cannot get federal legislation passed to stop states from banning abortions. Another lie. The Supreme Court clearly stated that abortion legislation is under the domain of the states and not the federal government.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

4. Higher prices during the Biden/Harris term are not due to price gouging. The CPI for the last three years has tracked exactly with the PPI with a 90-day lag. If higher prices were due to price gouging, then the CPI would be much higher than the PPI.

5. The reasons for the highest inflation in 40 years under Biden/Harris is from increased costs for oil and massively increased federal government spending, which is now 25% of GDP under the Democrats (which does not include state and local spending) from the traditional level of 18%. Harris/Walz offer no programs or policies to increase oil production or to lower government spending. None.

6. For years, as documented on many videos, Harris opposed fracking. Now that Pennsylvania is trending for Trump, she claims to support fracking. Who believes her? No one.

7. Harris and Walz claim that the huge increase to illegal border crossings is because Trump killed border-related legislation at the start of 2024. Harris was put in charge of the border in 2021. What did she do from 2021 to 2024 to secure our southern border? Nothing. So who believes that suddenly she will be tough on illegal immigration? No one.

8. Since the CBO estimates that the Harris programs will cause an increase of almost $2 trillion to the national debt and that the Trump programs will decrease the national debt by $700 billion, Harris proposed increasing taxes on corporations by 33%, from 21% to 28%, increasing taxes on capital gains from 16% to 45% and taxing unrealized capital gains 25% (which is probably unconstitutional … typical of Democrats).

Because of the significance of No. 8, more clarification is needed.

Today, the national debt is $35 trillion dollars and a record 125% of GDP. The CBO estimates that the Harris programs will increase that debt by another $2 trillion dollars when the government should be implementing programs to shrink that debt (decrease spending) as it did under Eisenhower after the debt swelled because of World War II.

Harris/Walz must have forgotten that 71% of Americans own stocks, bonds and mutual funds …. not just the top 1%. All of those tax hikes will hurt the economy, which will then reduce tax revenues, which will then increase the national debt by more than the $2 trillion estimated by the CBO.

People own companies. Taxes on corporate profits are taxes on those people who own the companies. Those people own those companies by owning stocks, mutual funds, pensions and annuities. So today, the owners of companies now pay 21% of profits and 16% of capital gains from those profits, or 37% of profits (21 + 16) in taxes. Harris wants to increase that to 73% (45% for capital gains + 28% for profits). Get that. 73%.

So what will owners/stockholders/companies do in reaction to that? Reduce costs by laying off employees, increase prices and move operations outside the U.S. – just as what was happening prior to the Trump tax reforms. All of this will hurt the economy and reduce tax revenues to the federal government, which will then increase the federal debt even more.

How can Harris/Walz be telling such huge lies and making such huge economic mistakes?

Simple, the media are not holding them accountable for their comments. The media are complicit by not calling them out for their lies. And Harris/Walz both lack any economic understanding since both of them lack private business experience. They have both been government employees for their entire adult careers. As stated by Harris, she is a lawyer, a prosecutor, with no economic business understanding. And her economic plan demonstrates that.

Do Democrats care that they were so misled by Harris/Walz? Probably not since more than 80% of Jews, non-Christians, blacks and Hispanics have voted Democrat for the last three generations, according to Pew Research, no matter the candidates, issues and party platforms.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!