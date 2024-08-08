Over and over again, we’ve heard bleating from progressive celebrities and extreme leftists proclaiming what they would do under conservative leadership. Usually these boil down to threats to leave the country for somewhere more suitably progressive. Over and over again, despite generous offers from other people to purchase their plane tickets, somehow they never leave.

But what happens when extreme progressives are running the show?

When the 2020 election was blatantly stolen, conservatives braced themselves for the worst. Their concerns were not without merit. Under Biden/Harris, America has become weak on the international stage. On the domestic front, we are tottering under unbelievable debt loads, skyrocketing inflation, anarchy in our cities, invasion over our borders, socialist indoctrination in schools, the explosion of crime making cities unlivable, deadly drugs being pumped onto the streets, medical madness afflicting the entire health community, and on and on and on.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Now with Biden bowing out (likely forced), suddenly the media frenzy has fixated on Kamala Harris. From being the weakest and most disliked VP in living memory, suddenly Kamala is a shining example of powerful womanhood who will steer America’s ship of state into calm and prosperous waters. Her history is being scrubbed, her failings are being hidden, and her garbled speech is being gaslit to paint her as the greatest thing since sliced bread. It’s quite astounding to witness the verbal gymnastics necessary to portray her as a saint, but there you go.

Make no mistake: In an honest election, I fully believe Trump would clean house. But equally, I fully believe the 2024 election will be stolen and/or canceled. My feeling – shared by millions – is that something bad is going to happen. The Deep State is desperate to keep Trump out of office, and no doubt is willing to do whatever it takes: Black Swan event, terrorist attacks, pandemic, economic collapse, war, outright fraud, riots and civil unrest, even (God forbid) assassination.

I have absolutely no doubt – none whatsoever – that the Uniparty is planning something nefarious to make sure the election does not go to Trump. Instead, Cackling Kamala – the politician literally no one voted for – may soon occupy the White House for the simple reason that she’s the chosen puppet who is most easily controlled by those pulling strings in the background.

From sociopolitical commentary to romance writing! Patrice Lewis branches into the world of Amish inspirational fiction. These clean romances are wholesome enough for Grandma to read. Check out Patrice’s available titles.

Whatever calamity befalls our nation, you can bet it’s the commoners who will suffer the most. It’s always been this way. Therefore, as bona fide peons, it behooves us to brace ourselves as much as possible for impact. Here are some things to consider to get ready for a Kamala presidency:

Stay informed. If you’re reading this column, it’s likely you don’t glut on mainstream media drivel anyway, so you’re already one step ahead. But don’t let your guard down. Sometimes reading or listening even to the whackdoodle conspiracy stuff can yield some interesting insights. Having said that, don’t doom-scroll. That only impacts mental health.

Cultivate multiple income sources, which is safer than a solitary income stream. Having all your financial eggs in one basket is becoming increasingly risky. Develop side gigs. If you can build up a number of different ways to earn money, then you’re not left destitute if you lose your primary job.

Reduce your debt. Debt is so easy to acquire, and so difficult to shed. Start a written budget. It’s important to know how much you’re bringing in and how much is going out. Only by having it in black and white can you fully assess your financial situation and take the next step to whittling down what you owe.

Get lean. Reduce your expenses. Low-cost living is one of the most powerful tools in anyone’s financial arsenal. The fewer expenses you have, the less vulnerable you are to an economic interruption. Learn frugality. Cook from scratch. Shop in thrift stores. You get the idea.

Invest in tangibles. Whenever people hear this advice, they automatically think “precious metals.” While that’s fine for those who can afford them, “tangibles” also means things like gardens, livestock, tools, equipment, learning DIY skills (food preservation, carpentry, gardening, welding, sewing, etc.) and other things that either reproduce, save money, or earn money. I’d far rather have gardens than gold.

Want less. There’s an old story that goes something like this: A rich man saw a poor man eating a bowl of lentils. The rich man said, “If you learned to toady to the king, you wouldn’t have to eat lentils.” The poor man replied, “If you learned to eat lentils, you wouldn’t have to toady to the king.” Eating lentils, both figuratively and literally, is a wise strategy.

Club up. People can be amazing force-multipliers. Whether these people are your family, your neighbors, your church, or some other group(s), clubbing up can create synergy, where the sum is greater than the parts.

Cultivate faith. For most people reading this, faith is already an integral part of your life. Faith carries people through astoundingly difficult times. If you don’t already have it, cultivate it.

These steps won’t prevent bad things from happening, of course. But they’ll position you to better weather those bad things if and when they do happen.

This advice is fine and dandy … unless you can’t do it. Younger people are facing high inflation, skyrocketing housing prices and depressed wages. Older people are facing declining health, reduced incomes and higher prices. For those afflicted, all I can say is, hang on. It’s going to get bumpy. This is where “cultivate faith” is the best (and most valuable) advice of all.

So what would YOU do if Kamala Harris suddenly was in charge of steering the mighty ship of state for the next four years? Think it through – and act accordingly.

Remember, the lunatics are running the world. The best things We the Peons can do is make ourselves as idiot-proof as possible. As the saying goes, we should all hope for the best and prepare for the worst. While the former is easy, very few people partake of the latter. It’s time for that to change.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!