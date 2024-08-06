Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday said she imagines former President Donald Trump is looking forward to attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate choice on his liberal record.

Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her potential vice president, according to numerous media reports. McEnany on “America’s Newsroom” said she thinks the Trump team is “cheering” about Harris’ pick because of how “far to the left of America” his policies have been.

WATCH:

‘A Lot Of Cheering At Mar-A-Lago’: Kayleigh McEnany Believes Trump Is Licking His Chops To Attack Harris’ VP Choice pic.twitter.com/la2EiUWR4L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2024

“This is a stunning choice. I imagine there’s a lot of cheering at Mar-a-Lago at the moment. Look, Tim Walz, he’s no one to scoff out. He unseated a six-term Republican in Congress … He began as a moderate. And then he had a radical transformation as soon as he got a trifecta in Minnesota,” McEnany said. “I think it is fair to call him a progressive in sheep’s clothing. When you look at his record over the last few years, what you see are transgender surgeries for minors, carbon electrical grid by 2040, driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants. In function, his abortion policy allows abortion until birth.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“These are policies that are far to the left of America … Kamala Harris has to do the exact opposite of what Tim Walz did,” she continued. “Tim Walz became more progressive. Kamala Harris is trying to become more moderate. But Republicans are going to say, ‘you’ve shed all your progressive policies, but yet you chose a progressive.’”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was rumored to be the other top contender for Harris’ vice presidential pick. Shapiro is Jewish and many Democratic strategists and political observers theorized the Harris campaign would not want two minority candidates on the ticket.

Walz was a preferred pick for the progressive left, who advocated for him when the choice was reportedly narrowed down to him and Shapiro. Democratic anti-Israel activists criticized the Pennsylvania governor for his pro-Israel views.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!