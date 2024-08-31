(LIFE NEWS) – A woman with a disability has shared on social media a series of bullying and discriminatory comments she has received from people online because she had a baby. According to her website, Sydney Anne Bennett was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) after she experienced increasing pain over her body, which eventually led to moments of paralysis and seizures. Within months she went from being completely mobile to being in a wheelchair.

Shortly after her diagnosis, her husband was deployed overseas and she was able to learn how to navigate her disability by herself. She went on to graduate college in May 2024, and has also welcomed a little girl, Hadassah, with her husband.

Bennett said she created an Instagram account, @the.annegirl, “as a way to process what was happening to me and encourage others who found themselves struggling with disability or chronic pain. I never expected it to reach the audience and community that it has – the friends I have found there have blessed me just as much as I hope I bless them!”