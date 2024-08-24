A conservative columnist writing at PJMedia has decided to give Planned Parenthood, the leading player in America’s lucrative abortion industry, a “thumbs up.”

“This one time.”

It happened after one of the abortion organization’s chapters delivered a “mobile health clinic” to Chicago during the Democrat National Convention in order to give away vasectomies and medication abortion.

Here we come, Chicago! Our mobile health clinic will be in the West Loop with @ChiAbortionFund & @TheWienerCircle Aug 19-20, providing FREE vasectomies & medication abortion. EC will also be available for free without an appointment. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/AVCDTg2FAj pic.twitter.com/6C5oFuXacU — Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (@ppgreatrivers) August 14, 2024

The commentary from Athena Thorne noted, “Okay, maybe not a thumbs-up across the board, but I don’t entirely hate it. Planned Parenthood Great Rivers (PPGR), which bills itself as ‘the leading provider, educator and protector of reproductive health care in St. Louis and Southwest Missouri for more than 90 years,’ has deployed its ‘mobile health clinic’ to Chicago to coincide with the DNC convention currently underway.

“There, it will busy itself preventing radical leftists from reproducing,” the report said.

Abortion industry players explained in the commentary, “Accessibility is a core value at Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, and our mobile health clinic helps us bring care to more people who need it. As people from across the country travel to Illinois this week, we are proud to demonstrate what is possible when policies truly support accessible reproductive health care.”

A publication spotlighted a Democrat as he “casually threw away his ability ever to be a father.”

The report: “Patient Marcus Aguinaga said the concept of the mobile health clinic seemed ‘wild’ to him. But the 27-year-old Chicago resident said he has wanted to get a vasectomy since 2020 but the procedure was cost-prohibitive; Planned Parenthood officials said vasectomies typically cost about $800 out-of-pocket and medication abortions are usually around $500. … After the procedure, Aguinaga said he felt ‘relief.'”

The commentary finished, “If we conservatives can just hold on for another generation or two, leftists will just about eradicate themselves and we can have our country back.”

