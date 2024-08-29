(FOX NEWS) — “Austin Powers” star Heather Graham hasn’t spoken to her parents in almost 30 years.

Graham recalled leaving home at 18 to move to West Hollywood, California, to follow her dreams of becoming part of the entertainment industry. At the time, her father warned her that Hollywood would “claim [her] soul.”

“He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul,” Graham said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. She noted that her parents “were part of a generation that didn’t believe in therapy or discussing personal things, so I never felt I could talk to them.”