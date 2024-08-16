An investigative report from the Washington Examiner is revealing that an Al-Qaida-linked organization was awarded $2 million in grants from the government run by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

He’s now Kamala Harris’s pick to be her VP nominee as she runs in this year’s presidential election, hand-picked by the elite of the Democrat party after they tossed the mentally declining Joe Biden under the bus, and off the ticket.

The report explains the state money went to an Islamic group “that fundraises for a charity linked to an Al-Qaida affiliate.

The details come from funding records reviewed by the publication.

It was the Islamic Association of North America that got state grants between 2019 and 2024. It now is fundraising after Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel last Oct. 7.

Those funds are going to Rahma Worldwide, “a Michigan-based charity that says it is shipping humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to flyers. In a since-deleted Facebook post in October 2023, Rahma Worldwide President Shadi Zaza revealed his charity was collaborating on an aid initiative with the Islamic Heritage Revival Society of Kuwait, a terrorist group sanctioned by the U.S. government for funding al-Qaida,” the report explained.

The publication earlier had revealed Walz’s ties to Muslim cleric Asad Zaman, who “shared a pro-Adolf Hitler movie on social media and defended the Oct. 7 attack,” the report said.

The report said Harris’s campaign continues to claim Walz has no personal relationship with Zaman.

But the situation has not gone unnoticed.

“Embracing and funding an imam that sympathizes with neo-Nazis was apparently only the start,” Sam Westrop, a terrorism analyst at the Middle East Forum think tank, told the Examiner.

The IANA was formed in 2001, just as the Treasury Department’s terrorist designation of the scandal-plagued Holy Land Foundation “sent shockwaves throughout the philanthropy world.”

It has about a dozen centers operating in Minnesota.

The state money came through its health department, $238,000 in 2024 and $192,000 in 2023. That figure was over $1 million in 2022 and more than $612,000 between 2019 to 2021.

The money apparently was related to outreach and “community vaccinations.”

“Yusuf Abdi Abdulle, IANA’s director, said on Oct. 7, ‘Palestine has the right to defend itself,’ which prompted Zaman to reply to the director on Facebook with an image of a Palestinian flag. On Oct. 7, the Walz administration-backed IANA affirmed a statement by its partner group that said Israel was engaged in ‘unprovoked’ attacks in Gaza after Hamas killed 1,200 people in the Jewish state,” the Examiner detailed.

Rahma, which is getting financial help from the Walz-backed IANA, has boasted of its participation in a pro-Palestinian aid campaign with Kuwait’s Islamic Heritage Revival Society.

That group previously was sanctioned by the U.S. for backing al-Qaida.

Westrop said the support pathway is “a complete betrayal of all those moderate Muslim and Somali activists working to fight this extremism in their communities every day.”

And he said the fact that state money is being used in this way is “reprehensible.”

