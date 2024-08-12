A prominent pro-life group is warning Republicans about the “extreme” abortion platform of the Democratic presidential ticket, the Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) sent a memo, obtained by the DCNF, to GOP candidates, leadership and state leaders about Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who have a record of supporting unlimited abortion and voting against life-saving legislation.

“Harris & Walz support NO limits on abortion and want to impose this extreme position on all 50 states…even painful late-term abortions in the 7th, 8th, and 9th month of pregnancy,” SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “Harris is so committed to abortion that she can’t see anything else – including the developmental stages of children before birth or the real needs of women.”

The memo warns of Harris’ support of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would federally legalize abortion through all nine months. Harris co-sponsored the bill as a senator in 2018 and presided over the legislation as vice president.

“It would wipe away nearly ALL limits on abortion, even limits allowed under the Roe v. Wade regime,” the memo warns. Harris previously voted against legislation limiting abortion at 20 weeks.

As Minnesota governor, Walz overwrote the state’s 24-week abortion limit, allowing abortion through all nine months, SBA said.

The pro-life organization also points to a 2023 CBS News Face the Nation interview in which Harris refused to name a single limitation on abortion that she would support.

1️⃣ Harris refuses to name a single limit on abortion she supports. Even when a reporter asked if she was okay with Roe being interpreted as a 20-24-week limit, she said, “No, no, no.“ Not at 37 weeks or 38 or 39 – or even 40. It shouldn’t be this hard. pic.twitter.com/986X7pahaw — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) July 22, 2024

“I believe that we should put the protections of Roe v. Wade into law, and the way that will happen is if we have a United States Congress, who regardless of their personal view for themselves or their family, would agree that the women of America should be trusted to make decisions about their life and their body based on what they know to be in their best interest. It’s that simple,” Harris said when pressed about implementing a cutoff after a certain week of pregnancy.

During her time as California senator, Harris voted twice against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would have required doctors to provide babies that survive abortion attempts with medical care, the memo notes. She similarly voted against the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act which sought to ban abortions once the baby was capable of feeling pain, or around week 20 of pregnancy.

Walz similarly signed legislation in Minnesota that repealed protections for babies born alive after abortion attempts and removed mandatory reporting of such incidents, the memo stated.

SBA recalled a 2017 incident in which a woman alleged that a Minnesota Planned Parenthood told her: “We don’t tell women this, and a lot of women don’t even ask this question, but if [the doctor] was to proceed with the abortion and the baby was to come out still alive and active, most likely we would break the baby’s neck.”

The memo also mentions Harris’ support of the California Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency Act (FACT Act) in 2015, which forced all clinics that primarily serve pregnant women to provide abortion resources and notify women that the state provides free or no-cost abortions. The law was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2018 for violating the First Amendment.

Harris went on to praise Democratic attorneys general who sought to shut down pregnancy recourse centers that do not provide abortions, the memo said.

Kamala Harris praises Democrat attorneys general for “taking on rightly the crisis pregnancy centers” pic.twitter.com/tWHtSrozbv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

Under Walz’s direction, Minnesota repealed a law preventing women from being coerced into getting abortions and removed a requirement for providers to receive consent from the patient before performing an abortion, SBA said. Walz also eliminated a program that brought over $3 million to crisis pregnancy centers.

A 2023 study cited in the memo revealed that 70% of women seeking abortions were coerced, and 60% of the women said they would have preferred to proceed with the pregnancy if they had better support, according to the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

Harris and Walz have both supported efforts to fund abortion through taxpayers, with Harris advocating for the end of a provision that prevents such funding through Medicare and Walz increasing taxpayer funding for Medicare-sponsored abortions.

No woman’s access to reproductive health care should be based on how much money she has. We must repeal the Hyde Amendment. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2019

SBA also points out Kamala’s role in protecting Planned Parenthood by prosecuting the whistleblowers that exposed the clinic for reportedly selling aborted baby parts as California attorney general.

SBA’s memo concludes by stating that the pair have consistently celebrated abortion, with Harris becoming the first sitting vice president to campaign at an abortion clinic in March 2024, accompanied by Walz.

