Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan prosecutor who took years-old misdemeanor business records charges for which the statute of limitations had expired, and made them felonies against President Donald Trump because he claimed they were done in furtherance of some other unspecified crime, now is facing a lawsuit for his actions.

It is America First Legal that has sued Bragg for refusing to turn over records of how he developed his case, whether he consulted with the Joe Biden administration in the case, and whether it was a “partisan prosecution” against the GOP presidential nominee.

At the time Trump was opposing Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race. Since then, the elites of the Democrat party essentially tossed Biden under the bus and named Kamala Harris as his replacement.

The Washington Examiner notes the lawsuit came about because Bragg repeatedly refused to provide documentation about the case.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Bragg’s office now is accused of withholding, illegally, records in his case.

Daniel Epstein, an AFL vice president, said there shouldn’t be anything hidden.

“If improper ex parte communications influenced what is supposed to be nonpartisan prosecutorial conduct, all Americans are at risk,” he said.

AFL has been investigating Bragg’s case for months, and has focused on the communications inside and outside the D.A.’s office.

“The group’s requests also sought records of interactions with high-profile figures such as Lanny Davis, a Democratic consultant and attorney for ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who claimed credit for sparking the district attorney’s investigation into Trump during an interview with Politico in March of last year,” the report said.

The circumstances that Bragg used to develop the case had been rejected by other prosecutors as sufficient for charges. In fact, Bragg had made the same decision earlier, then under pressure to get Trump changed his mind.

Based on the testimony of a convicted perjurer, a jury in leftist Manhattan convicted Trump on 34 counts involving business records.

The case also has been left unsettled because of the Supreme Court’s ruling that presidents have immunity from charges for many of the acts they take in office. It hasn’t been determined how that ruling affects Bragg’s claims.

AFI asserts that Bragg improperly is concealing information that the public deserves to know.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!