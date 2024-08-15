(THE NEW AMERICAN) – The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported last week an astounding milestone: Every month of every year for the last five years Americans have purchased more than one million firearms. The group estimates that 86 million firearms were purchased during that period ending in July, and that 22 million of them were purchased by new owners. That brings the total to approximately 510 million firearms owned by more than 82 million American citizens.

The news gets even better: Gun owners outvote non-gun owners by double digits. Four out of five of them said they voted in the last presidential election. If that holds for 2024, more than 65 million of them will vote in November. And most of them, according to scholars on both sides of the issue, will vote Republican.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The news gets still better. Vote4America is working feverishly to register gun owners who haven’t registered to vote. In battleground states of Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona, there are presently more than 800,000 gun owners who aren’t registered. In the highly suspect 2020 election, Trump allegedly lost those three states by just 44,000 votes.