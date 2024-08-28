Americans were told Tuesday morning 200 missiles were fired by Russia into Ukraine and five people were killed. Missiles are expensive. Missiles deliver a very deadly payload to specific targets, and we are to believe only five people died in the attack?

Nonsense. But there are much more important things to consider than the veracity of the news coverage of this latest European war.

The theme of Ukraine’s government diplomacy is that Europe must declare war on Russia. That outcry is not made clear by the reporting within the United States, but it is persistent since armed conflict was initiated.

While Ukraine is not part of the bargain – the U.S. is aligned by treaty to defend European NATO nations in war – the question becomes, “Is Europe ready to wage war against Russia?” And if it is, is the United States prepared to wage war against Russia?

Then there is third and final question: “Will this ultimately become a nuclear war?”

This European war has not been front-page news for months, taking a back seat to the Middle East war and the collapse of the U.S. government under the leadership of Joe Biden.

During this lack of coverage and collapse of U.S. leadership, America supplied Ukraine with F-16s and allowed attacks to be made inside Russia. Ukraine now demands no restrictions on its use of these American weapons. Ukraine would like nothing better than to drop a bomb in Moscow, not because it would settle anything, but just because of the hatreds that drive the politics of the region. Ukraine foreign policy may be summed up in a word: “provoke.”

The Biden administration policy is aligned with that policy and has initiated provocation after provocation. That record is clear.

If the Biden administration characterization of Vladimir Putin were correct, then he is a madman, a remnant of the Soviet Union, and most certainly would have repelled puny Ukraine with overwhelming force. So, one can conclude, or one is at least is forced to consider, that Vladimir Putin has shown remarkable restraint while Biden swaggers about throwing the weight of the U.S. military equipment at Russia.

What the hell does the Biden-Harris hope to achieve? Not once during the Cold War with the USSR did we allow such a dangerous battlefield condition to exist. The USSR did try to bring its missiles into Cuba, and President John F. Kennedy clearly said “no.” Crisis resolved before it could linger and expand.

America has changed dramatically since then. Now, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cannot even be heard in Democrat Party circles. He is not a welcome participant in the national political dialogue.

If Russia were supplying jets and arms to Canada and the Canadian government was attacking American border towns, how would the U.S. respond? And, who would make that decision? Would it be the in-house president-in-waiting Kamala Harris? Would it be Cabinet government teams from the Department of State and Defense? Between now and Jan. 20 Joe Biden is supposed to be in charge, but that thought is not comforting. The man can barely walk and talk. Worse, the condition of American government has deteriorated to the point Biden is not in charge of himself. He is not allowed to speak, to make public appearances, or function without staff restrictions.

If American can stumble through the next four months, its reputation as a world leader will be questioned. The Republic, among many things, stood for stability. Not so today. We ignore our own laws at home, and cut and run from international obligations. Our direction of the international monetary system has become a political toy of domestic politics rather than a “good as gold” exchange.

We stand on the world stage and advocate internet censorship. We urge the World Health Organization to assume control of our domestic health care in times of self-declared pandemic. Our acceptance of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) standards of business reject capitalism in favor of socialism. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) standards prompt incompetence, denigrate education and knowledge, and are the perfect weapon to destroy Christianity and Western culture.

What else could go wrong? Nuclear war.

