Tim Walz, the leftist Minnesota governor who already has been caught in a long list of statements that have been documented to be untrue, now has been caught in another.

This time it’s for an award he claimed during a previous campaign that he got, but he didn’t.

The report comes from the Minnesota Sun, which explained “Walz’s pattern of misrepresenting his record continues to come under scrutiny as he steps onto the national stage as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.”

The latest controversy uncovered developed when Walz was running for the U.S. House back in 2006.

“His campaign website stated that he had received an award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his contributions to the business community,” the report said.

But not so, said Barry L. Kennedy, then president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.

In fact, in a letter to Walz, Kennedy confirmed, “We researched this matter and can confirm that you have not been the recipient of any award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.”

A copy of that letter was obtained by Alpha News.

The letter pointedly explained, “I am not going to draw a conclusion about your intentions by including this line in your biography. However, we respectfully request that you remove any reference to our organization as it could be considered an endorsement of your candidacy. It should be pointed out, however, that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed your opponent, Congressman Gil Gutknecht, for his support of small business issues.”

Walz later had his website changed, to reference the “Nebraska Junior Chamber of Commerce,” and his campaign manager blamed the falsehood on a “typographical error.”

Other issues of truthfulness that Walz already has needed to address including his multiple claims to have retired from the Army National Guard with the rank Command Sergeant Major. While he was in that rank at his retirement, he had not completed the requirements to keep it in retirement, so was downgraded at that point.

He also is on video stating he handled assault weapons “in war,” during an anti-Second Amendment campaign.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is [sic] the only place that those weapons are at,” he said, triggering charges of “stolen valor” since he was deployed to Italy as a lawyer at the time.

Further, the report said, “CNN recently acknowledged that Walz’s 2006 congressional campaign ‘falsely described’ important details regarding his September 1995 drunk driving arrest in Nebraska.”

CNN reported that the 2006 Walz campaign “repeatedly told the press that [Walz] had not been drinking that night, claiming that his failed field sobriety test was due to a misunderstanding related to hearing loss from his time in the National Guard. The campaign also claimed that Walz was allowed to drive himself to jail that night.'”

But, said CNN, “None of that was true.”

And, the report said, “Additionally, Walz has repeatedly implied he and his wife used IVF procedures in order to conceive their children,” which was not true.

