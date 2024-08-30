I am a Jew. Just like Ben Stiller, the Hollywood actor and comedian, who on Thursday released a video supporting Kamala Harris. I’m embarrassed and ashamed that any Jew could support Kamala Harris.

It’s so bizarre, ridiculous, sad and tragic that any Jew could support Kamala Harris and Democrats. As I’ve said repeatedly on my national TV and radio shows for the last three disastrous years of Biden-Harris …

“Any Jew who votes for Kamala Harris and Democrats is like a chicken voting for KFC.”

I was tickled pink when I heard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu address the U.S. Congress and borrow my line to warn that “Gays for Gaza” is like “Chickens for KFC.”

I’ve seen many articles and commentaries reporting the reasons Jews should run away from Harris and the Democrats like a grenade. Remember Harris only weeks ago refused to attend Netanyahu’s speech in front of Congress. What a disgrace. What was she afraid of? Offending her Democratic base – a bunch of vile, radical, extreme Jew-haters who scream, “Death to Israel,” “Death to America” and “We are Hamas.” That’s quite a crowd to suck up to.

With supporters like that, Harris should be as popular with Jews as chlamydia meets herpes.

The thing with all the articles and commentaries I’ve read explaining why Harris and Democrats are bad for Jews is that they only talk about how Democrats mistreat Israel. Which is important. But it assumes Jews only vote based on Israel.

I don’t. I am a patriotic, MAGA, “America First” Trump warrior, conservative and capitalist Jew. My priorities are always “America First.”

I love and support Israel. I understand Israel is one of our great allies in the world. But in the end, what matters is America. Because what good is America to Israel if the U.S. economy collapses, if Harris’ brand of communism destroys our country, if we are in a “Kamala Great Depression,” if we have no more free speech in America, if we are in a civil war here at home, if radical Muslims, Hamas and Hezbollah run free in America’s streets?

So, I’m going to address the reasons why no Jew should support Harris and Democrats in this election, from a different perspective. Jews should be focusing on “America First.” That’s how we keep Israel strong, safe and protected.

To vote for Harris, a Jew would have to be blind, deaf or very dumb. To vote for Harris, a Jew would have to be self-destructive and self-hating.

Jews in America should support Donald Trump because of what’s best for America!

Every Jew should vote for Trump because of the economy and the scourge of inflation. That must be the No. 1 issue in America for everyone – Jewish or Christian, white or black, man or women. The Biden-Harris administration and Democrats have destroyed this nation, our economy, our middle-class quality of life, with the worst inflation of my lifetime. Voting for them would be like voting for suicide bombers. Why would any Jew want more inflation? Higher grocery bills, restaurant bills, electric bills, insurance bills, higher gas prices? Do you hate yourself? You must, if you’d vote for clueless, hapless, incompetent, Marxist Kamala Harris – the person whose policies brought us this inflation.

Sure, Harris feels our pain – because she’s the one causing it!

Every Jew should vote for Trump because of open borders – the millions of people being welcomed in by “Border Czar Kamala” are a threat to overwhelm the economy, explode the welfare system, explode the debt, bankrupt our country, explode crime, destroy our schools and health care system, and commit terrible acts of terrorism against America and Jews in particular. Again, you’d have to be a suicide bomber to support Harris and Democrats.

Every Jew should vote for Trump because of the exploding crime wave in our streets – because Harris and George Soros-backed liberal district attorneys let every criminal back on the streets, with no bail. Why would any Jew support that? Your homes are being robbed, your stores are being robbed, your children’s lives are being threatened. Add in reckless communist movements like “defund the police” and the Black Lives Matter riots. Harris supported all of that. A Jew would have to be reckless and suicidal to support that.

Every Jew should vote for Trump to end affirmative action and “diversity, equity and inclusion.” These are the worst ideas in history for Jews. Why would you support others who don’t work as hard, with inferior grades and test scores, getting college admission or jobs ahead of your kids? You’d have to hate your own kids to support that. America became the greatest nation and economy in world history because we based everything on merit. Whoever works the hardest and has the best resume should get the job. Jews are being screwed the worst of any group when jobs or admission are given based on race.

Every Jewish parent should vote for Trump because of transgender brainwashing in our schools. Is this what Jews want for their children? Do you want your son David to become Debbie? Do you want your daughter to play volleyball with a 6-foot, 280-pound boy named Mary?

Every Jew should vote for Trump because of the pro-Hamas college protests. Did you ever think in America thugs would openly scream “Death to Jews” and “I am Hamas”? There isn’t one Republican in those Jew-hating crowds of thugs. This is all coordinated by radical leftist Democrats.

Every Jew should vote for Trump because of the censorship and weaponization of government by Democrats. Do you want America to mimic 1930s Nazi Germany? Only one party censors, bans and silences the opposition. Only one party wants no dissent. Only one party tries to put their political opponents in prison. This is today’s Democratic Party.

If you’re a Jew, wake up and vote Trump. Or you won’t have to worry about Israel anymore because America will be gone. It really is true …

