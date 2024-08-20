(REUTERS) — A Galveston, Texas, jury on Monday found the parents of a teenager who shot and killed 10 classmates at Santa Fe High School in 2018 not liable for the violence, ending an unusual civil trial.

Family members of the shooting victims and survivors accused Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Kosmetatos of being negligent in allowing their son, Dimitrios, to obtain weapons from their home and for not warning school officials or police about his deteriorating mental state.

The jury did decide that Dimitrios Pagourtzis and Lucky Gunner, the company that sold him the ammunition used in the shooting even though he was too young to buy it, were liable for the deaths and injuries, and awarded $330 million in damages.