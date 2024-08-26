A top legal team advocating for free speech rights has informed city officials in Surprise, Arizona, “We’ll see you in court.”

The message from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Express was delivered after the mayor ordered a citizen arrested for speaking out at a public meeting.

He said the rules of the meeting banned any criticism of any city employee, so the woman was not allowed to speak.

A report at the Arizona Sun Times said a lawsuit has been filed over the events that day.

Outrageous: Mayor of @AZSurprise has a resident arrested (in front of her 10-year-old daughter) for criticizing officials. At 2:30, Mayor @skiphall2 warns her from “attacking the city attorney personally” and orders police to remove her. Appalling disregard for First Amendment. pic.twitter.com/03ZJNtFr5o — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) August 23, 2024

The report noted resident Rebekah Massie had qualms about a city decision to give its lawyer even more money.

“I have concerns with allocating the more funds to him specifically for a few different reasons,” she explained. Her public records requests are under “review” regarding the actions of lawyer Robert Wingo, already one of the highest paid city officials in the Phoenix region at $265,000, the report said.

The mayor, Skip Hall, said she wasn’t allowed to make those statements.

“You are violating my First Amendment rights,” she said.

“That’s your opinion,” Hall said.

“It’s not a matter of opinion.”

Hall then threatened, “Do you want to be escorted out, Ms. Massie? Because that’s what’s gonna happen. And it’s gonna happen in the future also,” he responded.

Ultimately, she was arrested, cuffed and accused of trespass, as she shouted: “Are you kidding me?” and “Do not put your hands on me!”

The FIRE said, on social media, “City of Surprise: We’ll see you in court. The First Amendment protects Americans’ right to criticize public officials without being arrested.”

Councilman Jack Hastings told The Center Square the mayor was the one who took the action.

“Simply based on what she was saying, I personally would have left her finish talking.”

