As a writer, I’ve been keeping an eye on AI writing programs such as Chat GTP. Right now, AI-generated content online is fairly easy to detect, so at this stage I’m not overly worried. Most AI-written pieces are a lot of blah-blah nothing (garbage in, garbage out).

Yet it’s improving. Artificial intelligence, we are told, will soon be so eerily realistic as to blend truth and fantasy. “OpenAI’s latest AI model, ChatGPT-4o, has taken artificial intelligence to new heights, offering users an experience so close to human interaction that it’s beginning to blur the lines,” reports this article. “What was intended to be a more responsive and relatable chatbot has started to create unexpected challenges – people are forming emotional connections with it, and this has sparked concern within the company.”

Interestingly, our older daughter is in a position to observe a lot of AI usage. She volunteers in screening applicants for an online live-action roleplay game, and per the rules she must refuse any AI-written applications. As a result, she sees TONS of AI stuff and has learned instantly to identify the fake from the real, even if the fake has been run through a “humanizer.”

One of the keys to identifying AI text – aside from its “perfect” grammar that no one seems to know these days – is the usage of two words: “unwavering” and “intricate.” For whatever reason, AI-written text loves those two words, despite the fact that comparatively they’re seldom used in real (human) writing.

In fact, consider this Twitter post:

Other words favored by AI include: commendable, innovative, meticulous, notable and versatile.

Still, AI has its worrisome moments. For example, our daughter asked ChatGTP to write a bio for … me. Most of the information was factually accurate, with one screaming exception: It had me as the co-author of a book on preschool psychology I’d never even heard of. The book exists, but its two co-authors clearly aren’t me. Whee, nothing like misinformation!

AI can also provide laughs. My husband and daughter and I sat around and howled with laughter when our daughter input the following prompt to ChatGTP: “Write me a few paragraphs about Don [my husband], a brilliant woodworker attempting to survive in a grim post-apocalyptic world.”

Here’s what ChatGTP wrote, with those favorite words bolded:

In the aftermath of a catastrophic event that plunged the world into darkness, Don emerged as a beacon of resilience amidst the chaos. Once a humble carpenter, his mastery of woodworking became his greatest asset in this grim post-apocalyptic world. With a keen eye for detail and an unwavering determination, Don sought to carve out a semblance of normalcy amid the ruins.

In a world where resources were scarce and survival was a daily struggle, Don’s craftsmanship became invaluable. With nothing but salvaged wood and basic tools, he fashioned shelters, furniture, and tools essential for survival. Each creation bore the mark of his skill and dedication, a testament to the enduring human spirit in the face of adversity.

But Don’s talents extended beyond mere utility; they offered a glimmer of hope in a desolate landscape. His intricate carvings and sculptures served as reminders of beauty in a world consumed by darkness. Whether it was a delicately carved figurine or an ornate relief depicting scenes of a lost civilization, Don’s artistry breathed life into the desolation, offering solace to those who dared to dream of a better world.

Despite the harsh realities of his existence, Don remained steadfast in his resolve to endure and rebuild. With each stroke of his chisel and every piece of wood shaped by his hands, he defied the despair that threatened to engulf him. For in the heart of this post-apocalyptic wasteland, Don found purpose and meaning through his craft, a testament to the enduring power of human creativity in the face of adversity.

Then our daughter gave ChatGPT another prompt: “Write a few paragraphs about Carl, an inspector of intertubes surviving in a post-apocalyptic world.” (Note she misspelled “inner tubes” as “intertubes.” Didn’t matter to ChatGTP. It took the word and ran.) This is what she got:

In the aftermath of the cataclysm that reshaped the world, Carl found himself thrust into an unexpected role as an inspector of intertubes, a vital but often overlooked aspect of survival in the post-apocalyptic landscape. Once a mundane occupation in the pre-apocalyptic world, inspecting intertubes became a matter of life and death in the harsh realities of the new world order.

Armed with little more than a flashlight and a keen eye for detail, Carl traversed the barren wastelands in search of intact intertubes, the lifelines of communication and transportation in this fractured world. With every inspection, he meticulously scrutinized each tube for signs of wear, damage, or contamination, knowing that a single flaw could spell disaster for those who relied on them for survival.

Carl’s expertise extended beyond mere inspection; he became a guardian of knowledge, teaching others the importance of maintaining and preserving the intertubes that linked scattered communities across the ravaged landscape. Through his tireless efforts, he ensured that these vital arteries of communication remained functional, bridging the gaps between isolated pockets of humanity and fostering a sense of connection in an otherwise disconnected world.

But Carl’s mission was not without its challenges. In a world where resources were scarce and dangers lurked at every turn, he faced constant threats from marauders, scavengers, and the elements themselves. Yet, he pressed on, driven by a sense of duty and a belief that the intertubes held the key to rebuilding civilization from the ashes of the old world.

As the days turned into years, Carl’s efforts bore fruit, as the network of intertubes he helped maintain became a lifeline for those struggling to survive in the harsh new reality. Through his unwavering dedication and perseverance, Carl emerged as a beacon of hope in a world consumed by darkness, proving that even in the face of devastation, the human spirit could endure.

See what I mean about a lot of blah-blah nothing?

In some ways, this is encouraging. As a writer, methinks I’m not likely to be replaced by a computer any time soon.

Blah blah blah.

