(TMZ) – Two astronauts stranded in space for more than 60 days may have to keep orbiting the Earth until early 2025 … because their Boeing spacecraft appears unable to bring them home. NASA is now saying Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams may need to be rescued from the International Space Station by a spacecraft from a rival company … Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The pair took a Boeing Starline spacecraft to the ISS in June but the maiden voyage has been a disaster … with helium leaks and thruster failures preventing them from taking the spaceship home.

Butch and Suni were only supposed to be on the ISS for a week … but it’s looking increasingly likely they will be up there until sometime next year.