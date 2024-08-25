One of the most intriguing mysteries in the entire Bible is the famous phrase concerning a plague on the land of Egypt when God told Moses, “there will be darkness over the land of Egypt, a darkness that can be felt” (Exodus 10:21 CSB).

The story also notes “there was thick darkness throughout the land of Egypt for three days” (Exodus 10:22 CSB).

But what do these cryptic events connote?

The author of a brand-new book illuminating the hidden content of Holy Scripture is now shining the light of clarity on these mysteries on the popular Bible TV show, “Shabbat Night Live.” (WATCH THE EPISODES BELOW.)

“The Bible brings up darkness many times, many different examples from the Old Testament to the New,” says Joe Kovacs, author of “Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything.”

“God is light as we know, the Bible makes no secret about that: ‘God is light, and there is no darkness in him at all’ (1 John 1:5 NLT). But what is darkness?”

Kovacs explained that Jesus spoke exclusively in allegories called parables (Matthew 13:34), and the term “darkness” itself is packing a metaphorical meaning on the Spirit level, since people themselves are made up of darkness, specifically the dust of the earth as is mentioned in Genesis 2:7.

“The earth, as you know, is dark. Soil is dark. It’s not a bright light like the sun is. So WE, on the spirit level of God speed, are considered the darkness, and the Bible uses the term darkness many times to refer to people.”

“Here’s one Scripture that may seem a little obscure to people: ‘See, darkness covers the earth and thick darkness is over the peoples‘ (Isaiah 60:2 NIV).

“That’s saying the same thing twice. Darkness covers the earth. Again, at God speed, we are the earth (Genesis 2:7). This is our darkness. It doesn’t matter what kind of complexion you have. We, as physical beings, are darkness. And thick darkness is over what? The peoples! ‘Cause we are the peoples. The earth is the peoples. If you know how to read the poetry of the Bible, darkness is us. It’s our flesh. We are the peoples. So darkness is the human condition in our fleshly state.

“Again we’re not Spirit beings yet. We have the Spirit of God within us, and we’re meant to get out of the flesh, but right now we have darkness of the earth [covering us].”

“Here’s another kind of obscure verse: ‘I am dark like the tents of Kedar‘ (Song of Songs 1:5 CSB).

“‘Kedar’ is a word that means darkness! So the woman in the story – the bride, by the way – is telling people that she’s in the flesh – like we in the flesh now are dark like the tents, ’cause we’re all in a tent. We all realize this is an earthen tent, the earthen vessels that we’re in – we’re in the tents of darkness. We’re covered with a tent. Our skin and flesh is a tent of darkness. So when you look up the word sometimes, it helps you get to that spirit level, that parable level. We’re all dark like the tents of darkness. That’s all it’s saying.

“When we take this concept, we can go all over the Bible to find all kinds of fun stories dealing with darkness. For instance, three days of darkness in Egypt. It’s one of the plagues on Egypt in the Old Testament. We know that darkness represents the flesh. But why is it three days of darkness?

Kovacs then connected the dots of the Bible by joining the verse to one in the New Testament illuminating its meaning.

“It goes back to the point of Hebrews 13:8, yesterday, today and forever. Yesterday, today and tomorrow. Those are the three days. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever, and those three days represent the past, present and future. If you are in the fleshly mindset, and literally of the flesh, you are in darkness for [those] three days.”

Kovacs noted the opposite of the plague of darkness was the presence of light in Goshen where the Israelites dwelled: “The opposite of that story, incidentally, is that there was light in Goshen. (Exodues 10:23)

“Why was there light in Goshen, but darkness for three days in Egypt? Well, Goshen actually means something … it means ‘drawing near.’ So the message at God speed, the parable level, the metaphor level, the Spirit level, is that if we’re drawing near to God, we have light in our dwellings.

“This is our dwelling place,” he said, motioning to his entire physical body, “and if you’re drawing near to God, you have light in your dwelling place. But if you’re not drawing near to God, you are in darkness. Simple as that.”

But what about the enduring mystery of the darkness that can be felt, as Scripture states outright?

“The Bible says it was a darkness that could be felt,” Kovacs began. “It’s literally a darkness that can be felt because when you feel your skin, your flesh, you are feeling the darkness that can be felt. That’s why that phrase is in the Bible.

“God is using every tool in the box, every possible way of phrasing something so that you know what he’s talking about if you’re paying attention. Jesus even in the New Testament mentions … somebody who’s disobedient – [saying] take him away from the king and bind him in outer darkness. (Matthew 22:13, 25:30)

“Outer darkness is this,” Kovacs explained as he touched his own hand to demonstrate. “Bind him in the flesh because he’s gonna stay in the flesh in the body of the beast.”

“This is the darkness that can be felt. These are not scary terms. God is just saying the same thing over and over using different words.”

Scott Laird, the host of “Shabbat Night Live” filling in for Michael Rood, interjected: “So when we come out darkness, or to come out of Babylon … come out of Egypt …”

Kovacs responded: “It’s all saying the same thing. We are meant to come out of the darkness, the dark place of misery which is Egypt; come out of Sodom, which is the burning place, the flaming place; come out of her my people [referring to the Babylon of confusion]. You see all these phrases in the Bible because the Bible is basically a book about Spirit versus flesh. God is a Spirit, the Bible tells us in the Gospel of John.

“He’s a Spirit being. We are not a Spirit being – yet. We are [eventually] meant to be, but we are currently in the body of a beast, the body of flesh, and we see examples of that in the Bible.”

Kovacs appeared on four episodes of “Shabbat Night Live,” with the discussion of the meaning of darkness in the fourth and final episode here:

The other three episodes are here:

Watch Episode 1:

Watch Episode 2:

Watch Episode 3:

(Note: ‘Reaching God Speed’ is now an audiobook, plus Amazon has hardcover editions of this book back in stock!)

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, “Reaching God Speed” is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God’s hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of “the beast,” “the number of the beast” and “the mark of the beast”

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place “on the third day,” why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds “returned,” and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There’s something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions “three days” in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from “Let there be light” and “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth.” There’s much more to the beginning than you’ve ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that’s still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning “Doubting Thomas,” and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who’s ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God’s people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a “darkness that can be felt” (Hint: it’s something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by “outer darkness”

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They’re far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you’ve been missing. Plus hundreds more …

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

“Reaching God Speed” is available now on Amazon and other booksellers, and you can learn much more information at ReachingGodSpeed.com.

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

RELATED STORIES:

One ancient Bible word driving today’s insanity?

God revealing your future through one thing that happens every day

End-time alert: Why does Jesus say ‘no flesh would be saved’?

‘The Terminators’: Battle over birthing (and killing) kids has extra dimension

Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes ‘free’ audiobook

‘You can’t unsee it!’: Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

‘Bursting with new life’: Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is ‘misunderstood by millions’

Does one intriguing line from ‘Star Wars’ telegraph God’s purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning ‘trees’

Major newspaper in Israel probes ‘dilemma’ on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

‘I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!’: Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: ‘What if COVID was only the opening act?’

Billions of people act out God’s message each night and morning in their own bed

‘Inspiring and eye-opening’: Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies ‘unsealed’

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

‘Breathtaking’ Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!