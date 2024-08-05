Joe Biden has been known to brag, to boast, to claim he’s done things that just haven’t happened.

Closing the border? He’s claimed that’s a done deal, yet it’s anything but.

Now Biden has unleashed a real doozy.

He said he’s “cured” the economy.

This claim came not even a week before a global financial meltdown heading into the weekend and continuing Monday essentially vaporized some $2 TRILLION.

REPORTER: “What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?” BIDEN: “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.” (His “legacy” will be his obvious cognitive decline — which Kamala covered up. Scandal of the century!) pic.twitter.com/SMsXKVfljw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

It was, in fact, only days ago a reporter asked Biden, “What do you want your legacy for Gen Z to be?”

Biden’s claim: “That I cured the economy. And the environment. And a few other small things.”

The RNC Research team that posted the video said, “(His ‘legacy’ will be his obvious cognitive decline – which Kamala covered up. Scandal of the century!”)

A commenter responded, “His legacy will be as a traitor to this country when it’s all said and done.”

And another, “He needs to cure his dementia.”

The Gateway Pundit said Japan’s Nikkei lost 4,451 points on Monday, its biggest single day loss since 1987.

And, “The DOW tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday.”

The Western Journal in a commentary said, “Sometimes events prove overwhelming, and otherwise capable presidents suffer unfairly at the hands of posterity. At other times, however, a lying swindler of a politician finds himself on the precipice of well-deserved infamy.”

It continued, “For those watching in trepidation as global markets have plummeted on Monday, President Joe Biden’s comments on the state of the economy as recently as six days ago should serve as a reminder that the calamitous 46th president belongs in latter category.”

Biden’s comments were only last Tuesday following a trip to Texas.

President Donald Trump said, “STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR III, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT ‘LEADERS’ IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!”

