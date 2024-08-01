The Biden-Harris administration is being asked to explain why it has delivered nearly $1 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars to Hamas – in just the months since the terrorists in that Gaza-based organization invaded Israel and slaughtered some 1,200 civilians last Oct. 7.

It is researcher Robert Williams who has written at the Gatestone Institute that the subject is part of a lawsuit now pending in federal court, a lawsuit the administration has failed to get dismissed.

The case, from Rep. Ronny Jackson and victims of terror attacks in Israel, charges that Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken “knowingly and unlawfully” provided more than $1.5 billion in aid to Gaza and the West Bank since taking office.

The case explains Biden and Blinken have “known for years” that the U.S. aid is providing “material support” for Hamas’ “tunnels, rockets, weapon procurement, and command and control infrastructure,” among other terror structures.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

A ruling from federal court in Texas has rejected Biden’s demands for it to be thrown out.

That ruling even noted there’s evidence Biden continued to give tax money to UNRWA “even after Congress blocked funding to that group due to its support for Hamas’ military infrastructure,” the report said.

The case charges that Biden has delivered $896 million since the Oct. 7 massacre of innocents.

The report cites the atrocities perpetrated against Israelis: “On that day, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Iranian proxies that invaded southern Israel, carrying out this act of war on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran. There, they brutally murdered 1,200 people, raped and mutilated women and children, burned children to death in front of their parents, and abducted more than 250 people into Gaza.”

Further, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, working closely with Hezbollah, “have launched more than 19,000 rockets, missiles and attack-drones at Israel, a country smaller than New Jersey,” the report said.

Biden’s profligate spending included more than $674 million in “humanitarian aid” to Gaza through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Then came another $100 million down that pipeline.

In addition, since October, the Biden administration has given $122 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which effectively functions as a branch of Hamas in Gaza, bringing the total of U.S. taxpayer funds donated to Gaza as a reward since the October 7 massacre on to $896 million, “or close to a billion dollars.”

In fact, UNRWA workers also “actively participated in the October 7 attack,” the report confirmed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!