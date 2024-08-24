Housing security programs that limit options for criminals are unfair, target minorities, and must be dismantled, according to the Biden-Harris Department of Justice.

Kristen Clarke, the controversial appointee who got into trouble after falsely claiming to the U.S. Senate she never had been arrested, deliberately omitting her record from a domestic disturbance, claims programs that aim to keep crime out of housing developments are wrong.

A report from Judicial Watch explains the Biden-Harris duo is “threatening – and has sued – local governments and law enforcement agencies across the country “that have implemented measures to curb an epidemic of crime, drugs and gang violence in rental properties.”

The programs, Clarke has claimed, penalize communities of color and that’s unfair.

“The popular laws, enacted by thousands of cities nationwide are commonly known as ‘crime-free’ and ‘nuisance’ programs that restrict housing based on criminal and arrest records and punish landlords and tenants with excessive calls to police and emergency services or those engaged in criminal activity,” the report said.

“To improve living conditions in mainly low-income rentals 2,000 cities across 48 states have adopted crime-free and nuisance policies,” the report noted.

But Clarke’s DOJ claims they are “discriminatory.”

“Even when well-intentioned, these programs can disrupt lives, force families into homelessness and result in loss of jobs, schooling and opportunities for people who are disproportionately low-income people of color – all in violation of federal law,” Clarke has claimed.

“These programs can also discourage people with disabilities and their loved ones from seeking help during a mental health crisis and prevent victims of domestic violence from seeking the protection they desperately need.”

She’s promised the federal government, using taxpayer funding, will keep up its fight over such programs

The DOJ actually also added some bragging, noting that several cities have had to pay up under its prosecutions, for things including civil penalties, damages and lawyers’ fees.

The report cited Hesperia, California, which changed its practices and paid some $1 million after the DOJ sued.

“Faribault, Minnesota doled out nearly $700,000 to settle its federal case and is prohibited from enforcing the types of criminal history that may be considered by private landlords when screening tenants. Bedford, Ohio repealed its laws after dishing out a $350,000 monetary award. Hemet, California got rid of its measures and was forced to create a $200,000 remediation fund. Anoka, Minnesota made “substantial program amendments” and paid $175,000 to settle with the DOJ,” the report said.

