A scheme unleashed by the Biden-Harris administration for this coming school year will force-feed meditation ideologies derived from Buddhism and Hinduism to students in public schools.

A new report from the Washington Stand explains how the administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is imposing a six-part strategy that “allegedly” is to improve students’ mental health follow the administration’s damaging COVID lockdowns.

According to the government program’s web page, “CDC has identified six school-based strategies and associated approaches that can help prevent mental health problems and promote positive behavioral and mental health of students,” the Stand report explained.

One of those agendas is to “Promote Mindfulness,” which is to include “[p]racticing mindful breathing, meditation, and movement, such as yoga.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Schools are being instructed to provide time for students to “practice mindfulness.”

The instructions include that, “Students and staff could practice mindfulness during morning meetings or advisory periods, after recess, or before the start of a regular class.”

As part of the program, the Stand confirmed, “Brooklyn College Academy has dedicated a meditation room with mats and cushions, where teenagers sit cross-legged as instructors guide them through a series of breathing techniques. Sometimes they focus on visualizing images suggested by their instructors; sometimes they empty their minds and replace the contents with nothingness. Linda Mary Noble, a social studies teacher whose love of ‘mindfulness’ led her to create the meditation room inside her public school, said she loves ‘this idea of [her students] having a space that they’re not getting in a home. I feel that this is a gift.'”

The report, however, explained that studies have confirmed such religious activities “have a negative effect on young people’s mental health.”

The report pointedly notes that, besides promoting a “secular” belief, “The administration’s guidelines encourage teachers to have students ruminate on any beliefs they have that might hinder the progress of ‘equity.'”

Other districts have children listen to the sound of chimes as they aree directed through meditation.

Meg Kilgannon, of the Family Research Council, said, “Imagine a school setting up a chapel in the school, with kneelers and Gregorian chant playing. Would the average person find the chapel overtly religious? If so, why then are schools making ‘mindfulness spaces,’ which are nothing more than chapels of another sort?”

Activists for such activities “all acknowledge,” the report said, that they reproduce methods sought after by non-Christian religious, New Age gurus and the like.

National Public Radio admitted, “Mindfulness is a bit of a catch-all term for a secularized version of practices that draw from religions like Buddhism and Hinduism.”

That has not slowed the growth of various meditation ideologies, including one called Inner Explorer that is in 100 districts and Mindful Schools which is in 245.

The concerns are obvious, as children are being subjected to non-Christian agendas during their formative years.

“At the precise time that a child’s worldview is forming, he is spending thousands of hours in school, being discipled by those who do not have a biblical worldview,” explained David Closson, director of the Center for Biblical Worldview at Family Research Council.

The Biden-Harris CDC is enthused, however, about the non-Christian teachings.

It suggests schools, “Train teachers and staff on the importance of mindfulness,” “Train teachers and staff on strategies for building mindfulness into the day,” and “Offer mindfulness opportunities for staff and teachers.”

And the CDC doesn’t forget the ideological, telling schools to, “Explore mindfulness practice as a way to advance equity.”

And worse, the Stand confirmed, a report from Evidence Based Mental Health journal stunningly confirmed using “mindfulness,” “resulted in worse scores on risk of depression and well-being in students at risk of mental health problems” than doing nothing at all.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!