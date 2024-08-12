There is no doubt that life has become harder for Americans over almost four years of a Biden-Harris administration. While interest rates climb, food prices remain on an upward trajectory, and inflation still surges far higher than the 1.4% inflation handed to President Joe Biden by former President Donald Trump after he left office in January 2021.

But just how much have the worst leadership duo in U.S. history spent since taking office? The answer is sadly not shocking in the slightest – over $7 trillion in taxpayer money has been blown by Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris in less than four years.

Currently, the U.S. has reached over $35 trillion in federal debt – with $30.71 trillion added since 1993 according to USAFacts.org. Over the past year, the debt increased by approximately $2.41 trillion, which equates to around $6 billion per day.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

According to commentary from the Heritage Foundation, the Biden-Harris team has increased the federal debt by $7.4 trillion, and spent another $1 trillion from the treasury.

EJ Antoni, research fellow at the Grover M. Hermann Center located at the Heritage Foundation, stated those who cannot pay their bills only have to look to the Biden administration for someone to blame.

“While both political parties are to blame for overspending, the two biggest culprits over the last three and a half years have been President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. They’ve led a reckless spending spree that has increased the federal debt by $7.4 trillion and burned through another $1 trillion of cash at the Treasury during their time in office,” Antoni said in his commentary.

Antoni further notes the spending was financed with borrowed money, largely created from nothing by the Federal Reserve. This has decreased the value in the U.S. dollar by one-fifth during Biden’s time in office, however, Antoni points out Harris is just as culpable for the cost-of-living crisis.

“As vice president, she presides over the U.S. Senate and can cast tie–breaking votes, which she has done more than any other vice president in history. Harris bears disproportionate responsibility for the fallout from this administration’s legislative agenda because she has done so much to ram it through a divided Congress,” Antoni said.

Vice President Harris was a supporter of every other major spending bill signed into law by President Biden, all of which supercharged inflation. @RealEJAntoni https://t.co/1GOm1kpm3t — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) August 11, 2024

This includes the disastrous Inflation Reduction Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act which would not have passed the Senate if not for Harris’ tie–breaking vote. Antoni states Harris supported all major spending bills, and further noted by January 2025, the Biden-Harris administration would have increased the national debt more than any other administration in U.S. history.

Thanks to Biden and Harris, Americans are on the hook for over $1 trillion worth of credit card debt, and are paying over $240 billion per year on those outstanding balances, further entrenching the growing issue of life simply being unaffordable.

According to the official U.S. Debt Clock, each U.S. citizen owes $104,000, while every taxpayer carries a debt of $268,000. The federal government’s debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio is currently 136.18%.

The Reason Foundation reported in 2022 that Biden had spent more money in his first two years as president than Trump during his last two years in office which included the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Harris’ history of supporting profligate spending bills, it seems the debt will continue to climb with no end in sight if she is successful in her bid to become America’s first female president.

Recently, Harris was criticized for being out-of-touch with voters after she was seen wearing a necklace from Tiffany’s worth an estimated $62,000 while she asked for campaign donations.

Today the unemployment rate hit 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021. Here’s Kamala Harris asking for your money while wearing a $62,000 Tiffany necklace. pic.twitter.com/mgTFdDJkgp — Outspoken (@GetOutspokenUSA) August 2, 2024

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!