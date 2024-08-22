A speaker at an event for the Black Caucus, during the Democrat National Convention in Chicago this week, has said, stunningly, “The quiet part out loud.”

Listen to Mark Thompson, who was urging attendees to behave, carefully, until the coming Nov. 5 election day, is history.

Thompson, known for a podcast called “Make It Plain,” told listeners to stay composed. And then…

“We got 70 days to act right, y’all. Now, after 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy, right?” he said.

Freudian slip of the century from a speaker at the DNC “black caucus” meeting: “We got 70 days to act right… After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy.”pic.twitter.com/ZBs1feIhDi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2024

A posting at RVM News said, “The comments appeared to suggest that supporters should avoid any actions that could potentially harm the Democratic Party’s prospects until after the election. When someone off-camera referenced the DNC chant ‘We’re not going back,’ Thompson humorously responded, ‘I hope not, but for those who got to, just wait 70 days to go back, please. Be good.'”

The confession was noticed.

QUIET PART OUT LOUD AT THE DNC: “We got 70 days to act right … After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy.” pic.twitter.com/IYYq92yZPP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

