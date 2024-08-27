A leading data expert has issued a “bone-chilling” warning after reviewing the numbers and causes of death across America since the COVID-19 pandemic and the mRNA shots – now proven to have many and dangerous side effects – hit Americans.

A report at Slay News explains it is John Beaudoin, a renowned statistician, who found an explosive surge in deaths from fatal kidney conditions following the advent of mRNA treatments.

The report said, “Beaudoin calculated that there have been 155,000 excess deaths caused by acute kidney injury (AKI) since late 2020 in the United States alone.”

He looked at government numbers for a variety of factors, including state reports on excess deaths.

“As Beaudoin explains in a new interview, excess death is the figure above the expected baseline, not the total, meaning an extra 155k Americans died from AKI,” the report said.

While the death toll had been documented to have had no significant changes for years, suddenly they surged, 200% above normal, for 2021. And they were up 300% in 2022.

Then, in 2023, they continued to surge “alarmingly.”

Beaudoin explained, in the report, his “investigations prove that only COVID mRNA shots, and possibly COVID-19 hospital protocols, could be responsible for the staggering excess deaths from kidney failure,” the report said.

“There are more life years lost to acute renal failure alone than COVID, than polio, than smallpox … than anything in the past 100 years in the United States, except for World War II,” he said.

The report noted fellow data expert Ed Dowd confirmed the trend.

“Using data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) database, Dowd estimates 153K excess deaths nationwide from acute kidney injury alone over the last few years.”

Previous studies have suggested deaths “from all causes” actually are up significantly among those who were given the mRNA treatment.

