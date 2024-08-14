(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)

Do you know what the fastest-growing group of people coming across the southern border is?

They’re not from Mexico, or any South American country… they’re not from the Middle east either…

Here’s a hint: they’re from the country national security experts say is our #1 enemy.

And thousands of people from this enemy nation – many of whom are military-age males – have been pouring across the southern border over the last few years.

In fact, from 2021 to 2023, there has been an 8,500% increase.

Can you believe that?

But it gets worse…

Because there’s evidence that this “secret invasion” is part of a diabolical Master Plan to destroy our country…

And what comes next could be apocalyptic.

Which is why there’s a newly released explosive video presentation laying out what could happen next.

It’s currently streaming free of charge, on a private, censorship-free website.