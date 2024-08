A boy on a visit to a museum in Israel accidentally knocked over a 3,500-year-old jar, shattering the relic.

“There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police,” Lihi Laszlo of the Hecht Museum told the BBC.

“In this case, however, this was not the situation,” Laszlo said. “The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly.”