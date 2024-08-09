Brit Hume has admitted he’s a conservative, once remarking, “No doubt about it. But I would ask people to look at the work.”

That “work” he referenced includes a 23-year career with ABC News, where he worked on World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Nightline, and This Week.

He was ABC News’ chief White House correspondent for years. Then he was managing editor in Washington for the Fox News Channel, and anchored Special Report with Brit Hume.

His duties then took on the title of senior political analyst for Fox and for a time he anchored On the Record.

So conservative though he may believe himself to be, his work has spanned employers from conservative to liberal and many subjects over the years.

So many people still have regard his opinion.

And his opinion of Kamala Harris? “Giggling lightweight.”

If VP Harris were a confident, competent candidate well-prepared to be president, she would be willing, even eager, to outline her plans and explain herself to inquiring journalists. But she is not. She appears afraid she’ll remind people why so many came to regard her as a… — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 9, 2024

On social media this week, he said, “If VP Harris were a confident, competent candidate well-prepared to be president, she would be willing, even eager, to outline her plans and explain herself to inquiring journalists. But she is not. She appears afraid she’ll remind people why so many came to regard her as a giggling lightweight.”

Social media comments following Hume’s conclusion ranged from a blast about him being a “racist, misogynistic, hack” to praise, in “Absolutely!”

The comments came as Harris essentially has shut out the media for nearly three weeks since the Democrat Party dumped Joe Biden under the bus and install her as the top liner on their 2024 election ballot. This was after Biden essentially had locked up the nomination by getting commitments from enough delegates in the coming convention to be nominated.

