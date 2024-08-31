(LA JOLLA) – The famous La Jolla “Bubble Pirate” has reportedly been busted for apparent littering of a prohibited fluid. For those unfamiliar, the “Bubble Pirate” has been performing bubble-based creative displays at the La Jolla Cove park for years. According to FOX 5 San Diego, he was cited by a local park ranger on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Bubble Pirate is the creative alter ego of 63-year-old Sandy Snakenberg, a U.S. Navy Veteran who has put on bubble shows for San Diego families for years. He picked up the trade of bubble art — which he calls “bubbleology” — while living in Singapore.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

According to city officials, chemical residue from the bubbles that Snakenberg produces falls under littering restrictions in the city’s park use law. Despite the setback in La Jolla, Snakenberg said he plans to fight the ticket in court. However, he indicated that further citations could put his livelihood at risk, since he runs a bubbleology nonprofit called Bubble World. More than that, Snakenberg added that he performs because of the joy it brings to others.