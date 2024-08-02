Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris frequently berated staff and subjected them to strict rules during her time serving as California attorney general, according to an op-ed published in 2019 in The Union.

Harris served as California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017, during which time Gregory McAteer interned for Harris for a month, according to the op-ed. The article was written by Gregory’s father, California superintendent and son of former state senator Terry McAteer during Harris’ 2020 presidential bid, and details claims made by his son about Harris’ constant mistreatment of staff.

McAteer claims in the op-ed that staff were “in complete fear” due to Harris frequently berating them with ‘f-bombs’ and would not allow low-level staff the “privilege” to address her or look her in the eyes.

“Sure, the job is stressful and we’ve all dealt with an angry boss in our lives but there is another side of Kamala Harris which the general public does not know,” McAteer said.

McAteer reported that staff were instructed to stand as Harris entered the room every morning and say “good morning general,” according to The Union. McAteer’s son was also allegedly never directly addressed by Harris during the month he worked for her, despite the office consisting of only about 20 staffers, who were “too intimidated” to introduce McAteer to Harris themselves.

“Senator Harris vocally throws around ‘F-bombs’ and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others,” McAteer wrote. “The staff is in complete fear of her and she uses her profanity throughout the day.”