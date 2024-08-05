“Camel-a” Harris, to whom I have also given the moniker of “the Cackler,” is a trainwreck of a humanity, no more capable of performing the functions commensurate with the office she has sought before and immediately abandoned the quest. But she’s as pro-child killing as “Bathhouse’ Barry Obama, if not more so, and she’s wholly amoral. In the minds of the godless, that makes her qualified. After all, for her kind, merit-based ability counts for naught. What counts for them is whether or not the person supports killing children and supports sexual degeneracy.

She is depraved and boorish, exactly the type that made a chill run up the leg of MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. The rationale for this at one time escaped me, but no more. The people supposedly supporting “the Cackler” gravitate to those who exude ignorance and commonality over substance and a proven record of success.

I see no context in which I could be persuaded to view Harris as a worthy or modally representative of the best my America can produce. She is however, representative of all we have come to expect from liberal politicians.

One of the things that endears President Trump to me is he isn’t a politician. Politicians, especially those like “Camel-a” have no shame and even less dignity. They don’t care what is said about them, since however opprobrious, it is almost guaranteed to be true.

Politicians take from people and lie to our collective faces. Politicians use people and they do it because that’s their character makeup. Donald Trump didn’t run for the office of president because he needs another bullet point on his curriculum vitae or biography. He sought the office, and seeks it again, because he truly cares about America and her people.

He refused to take a paycheck for his service as president, electing instead to donate his entire first-term salary to charities, among which was military charities. The fact is Donald Trump lost money being president; and since leaving office, wretched apparatchiks have done their best to destroy him financially.

Some politicians may have initially sought office for altruistic reasons, but they quickly transmogrified into greedy Gollum-like creatures of Capitol Hill, interested in milking the system for all they can get and for as long as they can get it. (Think Obamas, Clintons, McConnell, Bernie Sanders, et al)

I compare “Camel-a” in no few ways to Fani Willis. “Camel-a” as the late Rush Limbaugh shared, quoting from a news article written by Dov Fisher: “It’s no secret, but public knowledge that Kamala Harris slept her way up into California political life by being a very public escort and mattress for California Democrat kingmaker Willie Brown.” The notches on “the Cackler’s” bedposts include Montel Williams when he was at the height of his one-time talk-show power and influence peddling prime, and more that we do not know about, probably.

She slept her way to her current husband Doug Emhoff, who we now know has an acknowledged record of impregnating staff members of his family household. It’s unclear if they had the child killed, as his present wife “Camel-a” Harris advocates. They excuse their corruption as being a long time ago. You can bet they wouldn’t be as cavalier if this were President Trump. Having “worked” her way to him, we wonder if she still claims the title of an honorary sex worker? But, I digress.

While “Camel-a” Harris used married men to get to the position she now finds herself, Willis used married men for her enjoyment as self-affirmation of her success.

The Cackler is far from being the brightest bulb in the political box. She actually thinks we store data in a cloud above our heads in the sky. And of course who can forget her verbal vomit regarding the “passage of time“?

Her disgusting “cackling” laugh is sickening. I’m sure foreign leaders who are bonafide tough guys would respect something like her “cackling” through functions of state.

Then there is Israel. Israel’s fight for survival is at critical mass and I can guarantee you the only way “Camel-a” will think about the situation is by attempting to force Israel to genuflect and grovel before the most Erebusic life forms on earth today. She hates Israel as much Obama, the poster child of depravity.

I can guarantee you this. Every fiber of my being and my instincts tell me these people are positioned to steal the election once again. The contrived polling data showing she is leading President Trump, when less than ten days ago her poll numbers were worse than Biden’s.

Nothing convinces me that this is the election that will determine the time for what’s left of America. The clock on the wall of America and the world’s tomorrow reads half-past almost to late. We cannot prevent the prophecies of Scripture from coming true exactly as they have been prophesied. But, by the grace of God we may be able to slow their fruition down.

