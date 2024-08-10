The Supreme Court is being asked to make it easier for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Superior in Wisconsin to run its ministry to help “the most vulnerable members of our society,” the poor, elderly, disabled and vulnerable.

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court, which has a majority of leftists at this point, said in a 4-3 decision that such a ministry did not count as a “typical” religious activity.

If that ruling stands, the state then would force Catholic Charities into the state-controlled unemployment compensation program and prevent the organization from joining the better, and less costly, program run by the Wisconsin Catholic Church.

The case is Catholic Charities Bureau v. Wisconsin Labor &I Industry Review Commission.

With the help of Becket, the charities organization is asking the Supreme Court to overturn the state ruling and protect its freedom to join the church program.

Becket explained, “Most Catholic dioceses have a social ministry arm that serves those in need. Catholic Charities carries out this important work for the Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin, by helping the disabled, elderly, and those living in poverty – regardless of their faith. This requirement to serve everyone in need comes directly from Catholic social teaching and advances the Church’s religious mission by carrying out the corporal works of mercy.”

“Catholic Charities Bureau carries out our diocese’s essential ministry of caring for the most vulnerable members of our society,” explained James Powers, bishop for the diocese. “We pray the court will recognize that this work of improving the human condition is rooted in Christ’s call to care for those in need.”

Becket pointed out that under Wisconsin law, non-profits that are operated for a religious purpose are generally exempt from the state’s unemployment compensation program.

However, the state’s court decision claimed that Catholic Charities is not exempt because it serves anyone in need, and does not limit its help to only Catholics.

“The court said that Catholic Charities could qualify for an exemption only if it limited its hiring to Catholics and tried to convert those it served – even though the Catholic Church forbids Catholics from conditioning assistance on acceptance of the church’s teachings,” Becket said.

Catholic Charities is now asking the Supreme Court to take this case and ensure it can receive a religious exemption from the state law like all other churches in Wisconsin.

“It shouldn’t take a theologian to understand that serving the poor is a religious duty for Catholics,” said Becket spokesman Eric Rassbach. “But the Wisconsin Supreme Court embraced the absurd conclusion that Catholic Charities has no religious purpose. We’re asking the Supreme Court to step in and fix that mistake.”

