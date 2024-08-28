A prominent Washington editor has taken to his own publication’s pages to issue a warning about an American Holocaust.

What once was unthinkable now still remains remote, but the circumstances that create a danger cannot be ignored, according to Hugo Gurdon, editor-in-chief of the Washington Examiner.

He cites an author’s speculation that given some horrific national disaster, Americans, already triggered by racist rhetoric, could turn bad.

“It is chilling stuff, partly because the subject is so inherently ghastly but also because radical changes in the U.S. since the 1980s make it a country lamentably unrecognizable to many of its citizens,” Gurdon wrote. “God forbid that a Holocaust of Jews is likely in America either soon or ever. But the circumstances that made it virtually inconceivable in the 1980s are now maintained much more precariously.

“A Jewish friend, as level-headed an analyst as you could hope for, told me, ‘I never worried until this year, but now I can visualize it happening, the course of events. It’s part of my worry about America and the crazy Left. Jews are moving to the Right,'” he continued,

He cited what’s trending in America now: University students “demanding genocide against the Jews and supportive terrorists eager to undertake that evil work.”

For instance, he noted, at Cornell activists bragged they had sprayed graffiti on buildings charging an “imperial” administration with having “blood on its hands” for refusing to boycott Israel.

Such demonstrations have been rampant across American university campuses over the last year as leftist students and activists have launched hate campaigns against Israel.

That campaign is because of Israel’s efforts to eliminate the terror group Hamas from the Gaza region, for its unprovoked warlike attack on Israeli civilians last Oct. 7, in which some 1,200 victims were slaughtered often in horrific ways. Multitudes of hostages also were kidnapped, including some still held.

Gurdon noted the students’ slogan has been “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which he called “a ritual invocation among those who want all Jews gone — how would that happen, one wonders — from the traditional Israelite homeland so it can be taken exclusively by the descendants of Arab colonists who conquered it in the seventh century.”

Gurdon also noted Connor Cruise O’Brien’s 1986 history of Zionism, “The Siege,” where 22% of Israeli students, in 1974, conceded they could belief in a future Holocaust “in all countries.”

Gurdon explained, “He asks, ‘Can anyone, in their sane senses, imagine a Holocaust of Jews in the United States.’ But his question is not simply rhetorical. O’Brien notes that ‘Israeli students are exceptionally mature, serious, and well informed,’ and he points out that few people thought, when Imperial Germany before World War I was one of the most enlightened nations on Earth, that it would be capable of the murderous horror it perpetrated only a generation later.”

The provocation was the humiliation of Germany in 1918, when it “turned in on itself and Jews were singled out for blame and persecution.”

O’Brien noted as unthinkable as another Holocaust would be, he speculated on a time when “the United States might experience national disaster comparable in scale and effects to that sustained by Imperial Germany. Under such conditions, might not similar reactions occur: the search for scapegoats, the finding of the Jews?”

Gurdon noted the surge of crime across the nation, “a more menacing presence than it used to be,” as well as radical prosecutors “subordinating law enforcement to leftist ideology and ignoring crimes committed by favored groups, such as illegal immigrants.”

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice president and now the Democrats’ anointed replacement for him, is one, he said.

“When she was a prosecutor in San Francisco, she ‘shielded illegal aliens — including those with criminal records — from prosecution, deportation, and the death penalty,’ as legal scholars John Yoo and John Shu recently explained,” he said.

Debt is spiraling, putting the nation’s wealth in danger, and America has lost authority abroad.

“History warns that a people embittered by their humiliation and reduced circumstances would be expected to look for scapegoats. No wonder, as my friend noted, that ‘of course, all Jews are worried about this.'”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

