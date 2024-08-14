Chinese scientists are bragging about finding a way of developing hypersonic missiles that are capable of “skipping” on the atmosphere, extending the missile’s range.

In the peer-reviewed Journal of Astronautics published in June, researchers from the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Center state the missiles could use a method similar to skipping a stone on water – the missile would skip along the denser part of the atmosphere, extending its range by up to 34%.

According to Business Insider, the article’s principal author Yong Enmi said the work was partly inspired by aerospace engineers in Nazi Germany who envisioned a space plane, and the Dyna-Soar project carried out by the U.S. Air Force during the 1950s. Both were designed for long distances and skipping capabilities, however, neither was ever built.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The director of Military Analysis at Washington-based Defense Priorities, Jennifer Kavanagh, told Business Insider the implications of the People’s Liberation Army having such weapons are a serious threat, as missiles could reach U.S. soil and are harder to track and intercept.

“It will be easier for the PLA to protect, and harder for the United States to find and target missile systems based deep inside China than those that must be positioned along the coast,” Kavanagh told Business Insider, but added the research did not include actual missile tests, only simulations.

While China works on developing weapons capable of mass destruction in the U.S., the Chinese government is simultaneously asking the U.S., the United Kingdom, and Australia to scale back their nuclear submarine cooperation.

On Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced they are aware Australia has entered into a cooperation agreement with the U.S. and the U.K. on nuclear-powered submarines, which would allow the three nations to exchange nuclear–related material and information.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the cooperation harms efforts to keep the region secure and peaceful, and exacerbates the arms race that could lead to military confrontation.

“The U.S., the U.K. and Australia formed AUKUS to advance cooperation on nuclear–powered submarines and other cutting-edge military technologies. Their moves exacerbate the arms race, undermine the international nuclear non–proliferation regime, incite bloc politics and military confrontation and hurt regional peace and stability. China and relevant countries in the region have expressed more than once serious concerns and firm opposition,” Lin said in a statement.

Lin further added the alliance contravenes the object and purpose of the Treaty on the Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“The cooperation involves the transfer of nuclear-powered submarine reactors and a large amount of weapons–grade highly enriched uranium from nuclear-weapon states to a non–nuclear–weapon state, which constitutes grave nuclear proliferation risks,” Lin said, adding that many countries have expressed concerns.

Lin stated the international community should take the alliance seriously, and the negative effects it has on safeguards.

“Until the international community reaches consensus on safeguards and other issues, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia should not proceed with their nuclear–powered submarine cooperation,” Lin said.

Under the alliance, Australia would receive a fleet of eight nuclear powered and armed submarines by 2050.

According to a 2021 statement from the office of the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the alliance was formed to enhance the development of joint capabilities and technology sharing, to keep their respective citizens safe from harm, while reinforcing shared goals.

The statement goes on to say AUKUS would deepen defense, security and foreign policy ties. The three nations already share intelligence with the Five Eyes alliance that includes the U.S., U.K., Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Johnson said in the statement the alliance would drive jobs and prosperity.

“The U.K., Australia and U.S. are natural allies – while we may be separated geographically, our interests and values are shared. The AUKUS alliance will bring us closer than ever, creating a new defense partnership and driving jobs and prosperity. This partnership will become increasingly vital for defending our interests in the Indo–Pacific region and, by extension, protecting our people back at home,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice announced in a news release Tuesday, that a U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to charges of selling national defense secrets to China for $42,000 after being indicted by a grand jury in March.

Korbein Schultz was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in the statement Schultz abused his access to restricted government systems to sell military information to a known foreign national.

“By conspiring to transmit national defense information to a person living outside the United States, this defendant callously put our national security at risk to cash in on the trust our military placed in him. Today’s guilty plea is a stark reminder that those who would betray their sworn oath for personal gain will be identified and brought to justice,” Olsen said.

Executive Assistant Director Robert Wells of the FBI’s National Security Branch said the arrest of Schultz should be a warning to any U.S. service member who is considering betraying the U.S.

““The U.S. is governed by the rule of law and when persons, placed in a position of trust violate that trust, the FBI and our partners will hold them accountable. Governments like China are aggressively targeting our military personnel and national security information and we will do everything in our power to ensure that information is safeguarded from hostile foreign governments,”” Wells said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!