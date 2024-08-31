Citing the numbers of “knife crimes,” authorities in one Western nation are vowing to crack down on the dangerous implements of destruction, much like political campaigns for years have blamed guns for crimes people commit with them.

It is Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, who has written at Gatestone Institute on the new scheming in Germany,

“There were 13,844 ‘knife crime’ incidents in Germany in 2023, which the authorities are blaming on the existence of knives and not the perpetrators, who are reportedly mostly young Muslim men,” he explained.

The dispute came to a climax when a Syrian Muslim refugee slashed the throats of several victims at the Festival of Diversity.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The immediate response was a government plan to ban more knives.

The column explained, “The ISIS terrorist was one of over a million migrants who had invaded Germany while claiming to be ‘refugees.’ The migrant was also one of the many scheduled to be deported, but was not. All that the Muslim terrorist had to do to evade deportation was leave government housing when the authorities came looking for him. And then when the military-age Arab Muslim migrant came back, the deportation order had expired and he couldn’t be deported. Undeported Muslim refugees have been one of the largest sources of terrorism, crime and violence in Europe.”

Three died and eight were wounded in the “Festival” attack, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a response.

The column noted people in Germany now can carry knifes up to 4.7 inches long, and the proposal actually will limit blades to 2.4 inches.

“No one appears to have considered the possibility that Muslim terrorists on the way to killing as many infidels as possible might violate the law and carry a concealed knife of 4 inches or longer. Such thoughts are unthinkable,” he noted.

Further, proposed are “knife-free” zones in certain locations.

The ideology parallels the arguments, and actions, that have been included in anti-gun campaigns, both in the U.S. and elsewhere in recent years.

And the move comes despite authorities admitting that “non-Germans” are “disproportionately represented” in knife crime statistics.

“Typical of this kind of violence was an altercation between two Arab Muslims, which ended with one of them stabbed in Magdeburg, migrants fighting with knives in a refugee center in Bavaria, and a litany of young foreign men confronting and stabbing each other all across Germany,” the commentary said.

It’s not even the only country pursuing such a political move, the report said.

“Creating ‘knife-free’ zones, limiting the length of knives that can be carried (except for newly purchased knives still in their plastic wrapping) and creating social media campaigns about the dangers of knives is the sort nonsense that the UK and other governments indulged in as a distraction from the reality of who is actually doing the stabbing (not to mention acid-throwing),” the report said.

He said the agenda is “much like the American liberal obsession with gun control.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!