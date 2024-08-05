U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has a reputation for being a type of street fighter.

He’s often brash and coarse. And confrontational. His history includes violating a federal conflict-of-interest law by failing to properly disclose stock shares his wife got for advising a financial technology trust company. He lashes out angrily at those with whom he disagrees. He makes rash statements.

And he jumped aboard his party’s wild claims that President Donald Trump was an “insurrectionist” for the few hundred people who rioted on Jan. 6, 2021.

He actively promoted his demands, aligning with those of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that Congress had to impeach Trump.

And now he appears to be planning his own “insurrection.”

That would be his plans to have Congress deny Trump the presidency should he win in November.

BREAKING NOW: Jamie Raskin claims Congress will STOP TRUMP on J6, 2025 and create “civil war conditions.” Will use the 14th Amendment.. PAYING ATTENTION NOW.. pic.twitter.com/83KvVxYGkV — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 5, 2024

He explained his agenda:

What can be put into the Constitution can slip away from you very quickly and the greatest example going on right now before our eye is Section 3 of the 14th amendment which they’re just disappearing with the magic wand as if it doesn’t exist even though it could not be clearer what it’s stating. And so they want to kick it to Congress. So it’s going to be up to us on January 6, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified and then we need bodyguards for everybody and civil war conditions, all because denying justice is not all of them, but these justices who have not many cases to look at each year, not that much work to do, a huge staff, great protection, simply do not want to do their job.

His argument stems from his own interpretation of that section, which states “no person can hold certain offices under the United States or any state if they have previously taken an oath to support the Constitution but have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it, or provided aid or comfort to its enemies.”

He has claimed repeatedly that Trump, on that basis, is ineligible for office.

Of course, Trump never has been charged with insurrection, much less convicted. Congress tried twice to impeach and remove him, including once after he already was out of office. And Congress failed both times.

Nonetheless, Raskin has adopted his own interpretation of that provision and insists on its application, to his satisfaction. Raskin is not the only member of Congress who apparently believes that it is within their power to determine a president guilty of a constitutional violation, as Pelosi’s partisan January 6 committee largely spent all of its time and millions of tax dollars trying to assemble a storyline that portrayed Trump as guilty of something on that day when a protest turned into a riot.

Online commenters showed that Raskin’s arguments were not being considered seriously.

“Raskin has a few missing screws!” said one. Another added, “I also know Raskin is a complete moron that nobody takes seriously at he talks out of his *** more than he talks out of his mouth.”

While Democrats often talk about Trump and Republicans and conservatives and January 6 and insurrection, that action by definition is an organized plan to usurp a government, take over its leadership, is economy, its military, its foreign relations and much, much more, none of which was attempted or event planned that day.

Further, without a solid majority of Democrats in Congress, Raskin’s agenda likely would not even make it out of committee.

