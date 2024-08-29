The Cleveland Clinic, named in a civil rights complaint for alleged racial discrimination, now has removed all traces of its “Minority Men’s Health Center” from its web pages, according to a report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

WILL was representing an organization called Do No Harm when it filed the recent complaint.

Now, however, there appear to be changes in the circumstances.

“We believe this move signals that Cleveland Clinic is taking seriously our challenge against its racially discriminatory patient programming,” WILL confirmed.

WILL lawyer Cara Tolliver explained, “We are glad to see that Cleveland Clinic is taking steps to remove racial discrimination from its patient programing. While racial identity politics are often problematic wherever they occur, in healthcare, the problem can engender serious stakes, including life and death matters. When it comes to healthcare, providers should be simply extending care efforts to all patients who need it, regardless of their race and in accordance with law —not relying on racial stereotypes as a proxy for legitimate health risks.”

Do No Harm official Jared Ross said, “This takedown is an initial win but Do No Harm would like to receive confirmation that patients of all races and ethnicities are now welcomed for treatment at the two Cleveland Clinic programs we highlighted in our complaint.

“Do No Harm will continue working to eliminate racial bias and political ideology from all aspects of medicine.”

WILL and DNH earlier this month filed a federal civil rights complaint with the Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services.

It challenged two discriminatory patient programs at the Ohio-based health facility, its “Minority Stroke Program” and the “Minority Men’s Health Center.”

Both programs aim to address stroke, diabetes, men’s health conditions, mental health issues, and other medical conditions, the WILL report on the dispute said.

They tout “a range of benefits from disease prevention and treatment to specialized providers, transportation assistance, prescription assistance, support groups, and education events.”

However, the special programs “discriminate against patients based on race and are racially motivated to provide services to some in a different manner from those provided to others,” meaning that “Cleveland Clinic’s programs violate the anti-discrimination provisions of Title VI and the Affordable Care Act.”

WILL reported the men’s center pages were completely removed from the clinic said, and no mention of the program now is found there.

WND reported when the fight developed that the complaint charged, “Cleveland Clinic may not implement racial preferences, or programs that are racially motivated, to provide services or benefits in a different manner from those provided to others.”

