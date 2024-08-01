Kamala Harris, installed on the top line of the Democrats’ ballot this fall in replacement of a mentally faltering Joe Biden, needs to produce.

Something. Just about anything.

Or she’ll end up the “latest useful idiot” for the Democrat party’s power brokers.

That’s according to columnist Maureen Callahan in the Daily Mail.

Harris right now is proclaiming to audiences that, “We won’t go back.”?

“It allows the voter to project whatever meaning they like, and for women, many will surely interpret this as a call to restore reproductive rights in full. Such is the minefield the Trump-Vance ticket must navigate,” Callahan explained.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“That said, Harris has no existential reason for running. She has no record, no real cause to show after four years as VP. Right now, she’s running on the fumes of relief and emotion, the attempt to turn her into your ‘cool wine aunt,’ a Gen Z ‘brat’ who is messy and relatable – but this all has a very short shelf life.

“If Kamala Harris can’t project confidence, purpose and a real, actionable agenda, she will remain nothing but a figurehead — another empty suit that the true Dem powerbrokers put forward as their latest useful idiot.”

Right now, she explained, “Just because Joe Biden isn’t capable of being president doesn’t mean Kamala Harris is. Yet we are now suffering through another unthinking coronation by the liberal media, their emotional incontinence soiling any iota of critical thought.”

While Harris popularity seemingly surged, especially among Democrats, with the fact that Biden now is out, such a bump will end.

“Simply put, Kamala Harris is not the best candidate. She is not the brightest. She is a political hack, a mediocrity who — like her current boss — found herself the beneficiary of luck and timing rather than grit and intellect.”

Callahan’s column outlined the six “fatal secrets” about Harris that “she’ll wish you didn’t know.”

First, she said, “Harris owns the border.” That means the catastrophic crisis that has been created by Biden’s decision to open the southern border and essentially invite millions of illegal aliens to move onto U.S. soil.

She was, after all, the “border czar” for Biden, then allowed an estimated 10 million illegals into the country, including, undoubtedly, known terrorists.

Then, too, she repeatedly vouched for Biden’s mental ability, claiming just weeks ago “we have a very bold and vibrant president in Joe Biden,” when the facts now show he’s not reliably able to string words into a sentence.

The two explanations for that are that she was “so far out of the president’s loop” she didn’t know anything, or “she lied.”

Third, citing a staff turnover rate of about 92% in her office, Callahan described Harris as an alleged bully.

“She is reportedly well-known for cursing out her staff, for chasing her most talented hires out the door, and refusing to read her briefing books, then exploding at her staff for being unprepared,” the column said.

And how does “particularly craven” sound for a description?

“After accusing Biden of backing historically racist policies during a televised June 2019 presidential debate — causing Biden to reportedly say during a commercial break, ‘Well, that was some f***ing bull****’, and forever earning the enmity of Jill Biden — Harris, who dropped out of that race with a 3 percent approval rating, accepted his VP slot.”

Still more is that she has zero foreign policy experience. And “zero backbone.”

“Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, yet Harris caves to the radicals in her own party, refusing to attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wartime address to Congress last week,” Callahan wrote.

Lastly, there’s that total absence of “stated premise or philosophy,” evidenced by that “no record, no real cause.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!