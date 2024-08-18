On the eve of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, former President Trump is making no bones about how he’s envisioning the event, posting an artificial-intelligence image depicting Kamala Harris presiding over a massive communist get-together.

Trump included no caption with his post on X, letting the image speak for itself.

Others, though, had a field day with their responses, including:

“Commie-la Harris.”

“Komrade Kamala.”

“Trading Brandon for Harris is like cr*pping your pants and changing your shirt.”

Kamala the Red pic.twitter.com/op2zMGIUd4 — Tesla Pablo (@pablo9948967714) August 18, 2024

