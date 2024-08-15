An official with the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration has been subpoenaed by Congress to come to the Capitol and provide details on a $500,000 grant of taxpayer dollars delivered to promote atheism.

It is House Foreign Affairs Committee chief Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who called for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to produce documents for the congressional investigation into a grant from the State Department.

That went to a group called Humanists International and handed over $500,000.

A report in the Washington Examiner explained Congress is wondering why the administration “found the promotion of atheism to be an acceptable use of taxpayer funds.”

McCaul said in the report, “Despite repeated opportunities for voluntary compliance, the State Department has failed to turn over critical information regarding its grant to Humanists International, instead engaging in a pattern of obfuscation and denial regarding its programming and the existence of key documents.”

He said the subpoena came only after he discovered he had “no choice” but to follow that process.

Congress has been trying to get the information for nearly a year. It was back then that McCaul and other GOP members wrote to the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor acting Assistant Secretary Erin Barclay and Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain.

They wanted details on the spending for a grant titled, “Promoting and Defending Religious Freedom Inclusive of Atheist, Humanist, Non-Practicing and Non-Affiliated Individuals.”

The report said the administration has claimed such organizations – and grants – do not “promote specific religious ideologies.”

House Republicans said the title of the grant itself contradicts that.

