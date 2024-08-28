The company run by the daughter of a New York judge who has faced “conflict of interest” and bias charges for his handling of one of the Democrats’ lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump has been subpoenaed by Congress.

Congress, in fact, was forced into the subpoena because the company refused to voluntarily provide any information.

The issue that’s under investigation is Loren Merchan’s company, called Authentic Campaigns, has worked directly with and for a multitude of Democrat interests in the 2024 election season. Including the opponents of Trump.

Merchan’s father, Juan Merchan, was the judge for the New York claims about business recording violations within Trump’s companies.

The charges would have been misdemeanors except the statute of limitations already had expired. So District Attorney Alvin Bragg claimed those actions were in pursuit of another unspecified crime so that made them felonies.

Merchan, the judge, disallowed much of the defense evidence and the result was the jury found Trump guilty on 34 counts, a decision that now is on appeal.

But U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is demanding information about “the political work” done by Loren Merchan, and in a letter to Authentic Campaigns chief Micheal Nellis said it could have been done the easy way had the company cooperated.

“The committee is left with no choice but to resort to compulsory process,” Jordan wrote. “Popularly elected prosecutors, such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, have engaged in an unprecedented abuse of authority by prosecuting a former President of the United States and current nominee for that office. Of relevance to the committee’s oversight is the impartiality of Judge Juan Merchan, the presiding trial judge, due to his refusal to recuse himself from the case in light of his apparent conflicts of interest and biases.”

In fact, reports reveal that Loren Merchan was making money from Democrats off the decisions her father was making in the courtroom against Trump.

Jordan identified one of the problems that Congress may want to address with legislation: “One such conflict is Ms. Merchan’s—daughter of Judge Merchan and President of Authentic Campaigns—work on behalf of President Trump’s political adversaries and the possible financial benefit that Ms. Merchan and Authentic Campaigns received from the prosecution and conviction of President Trump.”

According to a previous report from WND, Merchan the judge was obvious in provoking questions about his behavior.

His behavior was cited by legal expert and longtime commentator Alan Dershowitz after Merchan openly feuded with a witness, ordered the courtroom cleared, and essentially blew his stack during the proceedings.

A report at Fox News said Dershowitz, a Harvard Law professor emeritus, “called out” Merchan for “outrageous” rulings against Trump.

He told “The Brian Kilmeade Show” host Brian Kilmeade that Merchan is a “tyrant” for threatening to strike the testimony of defense witness Bob Costello, who expressed disbelief at some of Merchan’s anti-Trump rulings.

Dershowitz charged, “I’ve been in courthouses in every part of the world and in China, in Russia, in Ukraine, in Israel. I’ve been all over. I’ve never seen a spectacle like this. And that’s why it should have been on television, so the American public could see how outrageous this judge is. And CNN just does his bidding. CNN lies, lies through their teeth about what happened in court yesterday between Judge Merchan and Bob Costello. Bob Costello testifies, Merchan rules against him at every point, keeps out his testimony, makes outrageous rulings that any first-year student taking evidence would know was wrong.”

Dershowitz added, “And Bob Costello does what I did: He rolled his eyes. And I rolled my eyes, I said, I couldn’t believe the judge was making these rulings. And the judge, thinking he’s a tyrant, clears the courtroom, throws out everybody from the media. For some reason, they allowed me to stay, and I watched as the judge berated him. And the judge said something I have never seen in a courtroom in my history, 60 years. He threatened to strike the testimony of the main witness for the defendant because of punishment of the witness for staring at the judge. Can you imagine the violation of the Sixth Amendment? The Sixth Amendment allows any defendant to confront witnesses and to present evidence in his defense. Can you imagine if this judge had actually struck the testimony of Bob Costello? It would result in an automatic mistrial, new trial, and a verdict against the prosecution. The judge was bluffing. He ought to be disciplined for making that threat because the threat was an idle threat. He obviously didn’t act on it. …”:

Dershowitz pointed out that American law doesn’t allow a judge to just throw out a witness’s testimony to punish a defendant.

“And we didn’t see it because television is not allowed in the courtroom. … They just won’t allow the American public to watch this trial, and I don’t blame them. If I were the judge, I would never want this trial to be on television because he’s behaved so outrageously,” he said.

A report at the Daily Mail described Merchan’s outburst as “unhinged.”

In a column there, Dershowitz described, “The stench of deceit hung in the air as I sat in the front row of a Manhattan courtroom. Seated on the witness stand, no more than a few feet from me, I watched in disbelief as Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen told the jury one seeming lie after another.”

“When asked by prosecutors on Monday whether he would financially benefit if Trump were convicted of falsifying business records to hide an alleged hush money payment to protect his 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen denied it. That is demonstrably false,” he said.

“Cohen is shopping around a reality TV show to capitalize on his newfound fame. He has admitted to making more than $3 million on anti-Trump books and podcasts and sells merchandise portraying the former president behind bars. All of these enterprises would be undermined by a Trump acquittal.”

Then, he added, “There is Cohen’s confession that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organizations by deceitfully overcharging for his services.”

He said during the trial, he has not seen “any evidence” that Trump committed a crime.

Fox revealed that Jordan cited public reports to suggest Loren Merchan was involved in the campaigns belonging to Biden and Harris.

“During Ms. Merchan’s employment with the Harris campaign, Authentic Campaigns received over $7 million in compensation for its services. You also worked for then-presidential candidate Harris and it appears you continue to do so. Authentic Campaigns conducted work for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign and, according to public records, was paid just over $2 million in a one-month period for its work,” he wrote to the company.

Trump’s lawyers asked Merchan, the judge, to send the case to another judge because of the evidence of his bias, and he refused.

Nellis subsequently claimed to be reviewing thoroughly the legal demand.

He said his company would refuse to be “bullied.”

But Jordan charged, “Judge Merchan’s conflicts of interest and biases in the case against President Trump, the Republican nominee in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, implicate serious federal interests. Congress has a specific and manifestly important interest in preventing politically motivated prosecutions of current and former presidents, especially in venues in which real or perceived biases exist. Among other things, if state or local prosecutors are able to engage in politically motivated prosecutions of Presidents of the United States (current or former) for personal acts, this could have a profound effect on how presidents choose to exercise their powers while in office.”

Jordan wrote, “The records requested from Authentic Campaigns are relevant to the committee’s oversight work. These documents will allow the committee to better understand and assess the apparent conflicts of interest and bias in the prosecution of a former president by a local elected prosecutor in a local tribunal before a clearly conflicted judge.

