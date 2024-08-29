There’s an organization called the World Professional Association for Transgender Health that promotes that particular ideology, the scientific impossibility that men can become women or vice versa.

It even offers “guidelines” for imposing such chemical alterations and body mutilations on children.

Now members of Congress are investigating whether the Biden-Harris administration tried to influence that group to remove age minimums for those surgical body invasions.

The Washington Stand reports it is the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services whose members are reviewing the Biden-Harris role in “shaping guidelines for the provision of gender transition procedures to both adults and minors.”

The New York Times previously confirmed federal Health and Human Services officials two years ago “lobbied” WPATH to take away age minimums.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., chief of the committee, said in a letter to HHS, “We are concerned that HHS officials, acting in their official capacity, inappropriately applied pressure for change to international pediatric medical standards.”

Cited were Rachel Levine, an official at HHS, a man who identifies as a woman, and his aide, Sarah Boateng, as “key actors involved in pressuring WPATH, according to email records disclosed in a court filing.”

The leftist organization had proposed in 2021 “Standards of Care” for such procedures, and had recommended giving cross-sex hormones to children as young as 14, mastectomies to those as young as 16, and genital surgeries or hysterectomies at 17.

The Stand reported then Levine and Boateng asked that age minimums be removed, over political issues, not medical, the report said WPATH emails confirmed.

“According to one email, Boateng ‘is confident, based on the rhetoric she is hearing in D.C., and from what we have already seen, that these specific listings of ages, under 18, will result in devastating legislation for trans care. She wonders if the specific ages can be taken out,'” the report said.

Another charged that Levine was “very concerned” that specifying ages “will affect access to care for trans youth and maybe adults.”

“Health care” is what pro-transgender radicals use to described the chemicals given, and surgeries done to patients.

Ultimately, WPATH released its document without those age recommendations.

Transgender promoters in the U.S. often have used WPATH citations to promote their ideology, arguing that gender “procedures” are in accordance with WPATH “standards” for care.

The report noted, “The publication of these emails provoked criticism at the Biden-Harris administration’s apparent political interference in medical recommendations. According to a nationwide study, in 2022 nearly 80% of Americans opposed gender transition procedures for minors.”

McClain wrote, “The Biden administration’s advocacy for expanding the pool of vulnerable children subjected to life-altering procedures they may later regret is reprehensible. Emails indicating that this advocacy was done for political advantage — possible to satisfy extremist elements of its base — is [sic] even more outrageous.”

The House subcommittee also wants to look at HHS records on the issue, and is requiring the agency to turn over relevant documents and communications involving WPATH.

A congressional letter to HHS said, “The committee expects your full cooperation with these requests. Under your purview, HHS has not cooperated in good faith with the committee’s oversight of HHS and its subagencies. … HHS and its subagencies have been recalcitrant in responding and producing documents …. It is unacceptable for HHS to interfere with congressional investigations by refusing and delaying cooperation with the committee’s oversight.”

